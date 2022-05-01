Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. Third St. — (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings on counter behind coffee pot. Ice machine observed with accumulated debris. Found beans not cooled within time limits. Hand wash sink not accessible.
Ulloa’s Market, 1420 Lafayette Ave. — (3 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) Several items in open top cooler not marked with date of consumption. Beef tongue, shredded cheese, horchata, queso and several other items found at 45-53°F. Black debris observed on 3-bay spray nozzle.
Valley Grill, 2170 N. Third St. — (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found dirty. Several items in cooler found not dated. No sanitizer measured in dish washer.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Improper use of hand wash sink. Multiple items found in several coolers held above 41°F.
East Star Buffet, 3059 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris in ice machine by back storage room. Observed accumulated debris in kitchen hand wash sinks.
El Camino Real, 1119 N. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No chlorine sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found dirty dishes on clean dish racks.
Green Acres Dairy Bar, 7093 Rosedale Rd. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler on staff.
Umi Grill, 2002 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee preparing ready to eat food without gloves.
Ivy Fit, 1259 N. Fruitridge – (3 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store #3596, 7279 S. Indiana 46 — (1 Non-Critical)
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Barbara J. Potts Pantry, 1207 E. Springhill Dr.
Dollar General, 9410 U.S. Hwy 150
Edibles Catering, 2629 S. Third St.
Rick’s Smokehouse & Grill, 3100 Wabash Ave.
Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Shopping Center
Tecumseh Tavern, 129 Durkee’s Ferry Rd.
Follow-Up
Ulloa’s Market, 1420 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical) Black debris observed on 3 bay spray nozzle
Approved to Open
3.14, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 Unit A7
The Hangry Shack, 5111 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Approved to Operate
DK Soul Food, 1121 S. 13½ St.
