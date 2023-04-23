Cajun Café, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed employee drinks without lids in reach in cooler next to food items and in walk-in cooler next to food items. Observed raw fish stored on shelf next to fresh produce and sauces. Found hand wash sink not set up properly for hand washing and not being used in kitchen area. Found noodles and rice on service line being held between 100-115°F. Must be 13°5 or above.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 U.S. Hwy 41 — (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and knives improperly stored. Found scouring pad and knife inside hand wash sink. Found chemicals stored over canned food items.
Golden Corral, 10 W. Johnson Dr. — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soft serve ice cream dispenser nozzle. Observed raw fish inside tub of water at 56°F.
Park Ave Diner, 2697 E. Park Ave. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed Certified Food Handler certification expired. Observed raw eggs, fish and ground beef stored over tomatoes, carrots and cooked potatoes.
Vigo Bowl-Strikemore Lane, 210 9 ½ St. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed open package of hot dogs and shredded cheese without date of consumption. Observed black debris in ice machine.
Cracker Barrel #156, 429 E. Margaret Dr. — (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated grease and carbon on baking pans.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris inside clean utensil storage crates.
Sonic Drive In, 2149 Indiana 46 — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. Seventh St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on spray nozzle at three bay sink.
Expressway Mart, 1255 Locust St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pre-packaged sandwiches without dates of consumption.
OyVey! Jewish Bakery & Deli, 901 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several food items without a date of consumption.
Seelymart, 9681 E. U.S. Hwy 40 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pre-packaged deli sandwiches without date of consumption.
University Mart, LLC, 1131 N. Third St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found beverages being stored inside ice machine and accumulated debris in ice machine.
19th Hole – Hulman Links, 990 N. Chamberlain St. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found polish hot dogs being held past seven days.
Water Tower Estate, 525 W. Springhill Dr. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) No sanitizer was measured in dish machine.
Logan’s Rib-eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave. — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Idle Creek Golf Course, Inc. 5353 Eldredge Rd. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #86798, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General Store, 5781 N. Clinton Rd. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Rea Park, 3500 S. Seventh St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments without violations
Beezer’s BBQ, 683 Wabash Ave.
Brownstone Manor — MLM, 66 S. 12th St.
Dollar General #3862, 735 W. National Ave.
Dreiser Square MLM, 115 Dreiser Square
Family Dollar #11084, 350 W. National Ave.
Federal Coffee, 683/679 Wabash Ave.
Mark’s Par Three, Inc., 2401 N. Chamberlain St.
Pat’s Café, 11890 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Peddle Park Housing — MLM, 1616 S. 25th St.
Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. 13th St.
Teed Up Golf, 6985 E. Rid Grande Ave.
Wabash Valley Drag way, 3701 S. U.S. Highway 41
Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St.
Follow-up
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 0 Non-Critical)
Establishments approved to open
The Big Berry Roadhouse Grill
R & W Concessions
Tropical Sno Terre Haute #2
