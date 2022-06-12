Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 U.S. Hwy 41 – (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Pork and raw chicken found in 3-bay sink together. Found debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles. Found cup and bottle in hand wash sink.

Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found uncovered employee drinks on prep table.

Hardees, 200 N. Third St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink in kitchen found dirty.

Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed gnats/fruit flies in bar area.

Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave. West Terre Haute (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments withno violations

Fontanet Action Community Team, 11168 Gallagher Rd.

Voiture 21 40/8, 934 N. Fifth St.

Wigwam Skate & Event Center, 4600 N. Smith St.

Establishments approved to open

Phillie Phil’s Flavor Wagon, 1004 S. 25th St.

Approved to Operate @ District 6 Market

High Five Collective, 219 W. 14th St. Clay City

