Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 U.S. Hwy 41 Ste. B — (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine beside veggie prep area. Found multiple dirty knives on clean storage racks. Found raw chicken (par & cooked) on table between 53.6 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit (and in prep table).
Wabash River Petro, LLC, 1140 N. Fruitridge Ave. — (2 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine in back storage room. No running water for hand wash sink or three bay sink, broken water line.
M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine on dish line.
Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. — (1 Critical) Found multiple sliced chubs of turkey and ham and cooked lasagna held past date of consumption.
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. — (1 Critical) Observed employees licking fingers and placing ready to eat cookies on serving tray with bare hands.
Sati Babi #3, 1600 S. 6th St. — (1 Non-Critical)
Starbucks Coffee #13952, 4900 U.S. Hwy 41 S. — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. 3rd St.
Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd.
Jimmy Johns, 2805 S. 3rd St.
Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.
Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Dr.
Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 1/2 St.
Approved to Open
Expressway Mart, 1255 Locust
Approved to Operate
Thick Buns Food Truck, 111 S. Main St. Clinton
