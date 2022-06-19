Vigo County food inpsections: June 6-10, 2022

Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. — (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive buildup of carbon on baking pans and bread pans. Opened packages of pasta salad and potato salad in deli not marked with date of consumption. In bakery walk-in cooler, found box of various foods with accumulated debris. Found rotted/wilted lettuce in deli at sandwich station.
Country Mart, 4802 U.S. Hwy 150 W. — (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Chubs of deli meat and cheese not marked with date of consumption. Found chub of cheese molded.
Third St. Petro, 501 S. Third St. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with built up black debris. Observed mouse droppings in cabinets under drink station.
Speedway, 6587 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Items on roller grill found at 116-120°F. Should be at least 135°F or above.
Subway, 423 W. National Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found tub on hand wash sink in dish area.
Zimmarss, 1500 Locust St. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several spoiled food items found in cooler.
Magdy’s Restaurant, 2026 S. Third St. Suite B — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Pans and knives found in hand wash sink in kitchen.
Mod Pizza, 3580 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket measuring too low.
Pizza Hut, 2400 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Maurizio’s Pizza, 2940 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
Ambro’s OMG Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave.
American Legion Pioneer Post #340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.
Besty’s Pub & Grub, 2414 Praireton Rd.
Cotton Candy Chaos, 3313 Seventh St.
Domino’s, 955 Wabash Ave.
Edible Bouquets, 2250 Wabash Ave.
Joe Muggs Coffee Shop, 3370 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Loose Goose Coffee Co., 3020 S. Seventh St.
Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr.
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 3017 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Stephen’s Inn, 2330 S. 13th St.
Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.
Mobile approved to open
EZ Shaved Ice, LLC, 1004 W. National Ave.
Approved to operate at Rose Box Arts & Music Festival
Kiss of the South, 12 Points
Approved to operate at Vigo County Action Track Monster Truck Event
PPM Productions, Main Concession, Kokomo
PPM Productions, Jr. Leader Stand, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.