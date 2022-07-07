Vigo County Fair to kick off Saturday

Events ranging from tractor pulls, monster trucks, demolition derby and amusement rides, to rabbit, poultry, horse and pony shows along with a 4-H parade are all part of the 2022 Vigo County Fair, slated to kick off Saturday and run through July 16.
And to complete the final weekend, country/gospel singer Josh Turner will be the featured performer July 17 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, at 3901 S. U.S. 41.
“We are expecting about 25,000 visitors,” said Jenny Hamilton, events coordinator for the Vigo County Fairgrounds Association. Tickets for the fair and concert are available at www.vigofair.com.
The fair includes amusement rides which start Saturday, and rides are free from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday and July 16, Hamilton said.
The fair kicks off Saturday morning and has a Monster Truck event at 7 p.m. at the grandstands. “We usually have six or seven trucks that smash cars and jump and race,” Hamilton said.
Livestock will also check-in at the fair on Saturday, plus a horse and pony show is slated for 9 a.m. at the horse arena at the fairgrounds.
Sunday brings a Circus Thrills Show that has three shows, starting at 3 p.m. “It is in the in-field and it is very family friendly and interactive. It is a great option for anyone as it is $10,” Hamilton said.
Sunday also marks the opening of an exhibit hall as well as sheep and swine weigh-ins, with a second horse and pony show.
For those seeking rides, amusement ride bracelets range from $15 to $25, depending on the day of the week.
One unique item, Hamilton said, is the family pack, which provides a way to enjoy the fair without giving money directly to youth.
“It is $100 with a $140 value,” Hamilton said. “You get two one-time unlimited ride bracelets, $40 fair bucks and four event tickets to anything but the [Sunday] concert and get a one-day parking pass.
“If you drop a $100 bill, it is gone, but with the family fair pack they have unlimited rides and fair bucks for food,” Hamilton said.
On July 11, a police and fire derby will start at 7 p.m. Earlier in the day, a poultry and rabbit show will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a dog award and demonstration at 10 a.m. at the show arena at the fairgrounds. A swine auction and 4-H Games will also be held Monday, along with a sheep show.
For July 12, the big event is a barnyard horse pull at 7 p.m. Some other events during the day include a swine show, alpaca/llama show, a cat show and a livestock auction.
On July 13, a dirt drags event will be held at 7 p.m., with other events that day including a battle of the barns club contest, bakers best auction, dairy show, a rooster crowing contest and a goat show.
For July 14, a truck and tractor pull is slated for 7 p.m., with other events including a beef show, master gardeners’ flower arranging and 4-H games. For July 15, the main event is “micro wrestling” at 7 p.m. at the grandstand, with other events including a BBQ contest at 10 a.m. on the 4-H lawn, a rocket launch and a 4-H dance.
The last day for the fair — July 16 — includes a demolition derby at 7 p.m. It’s also the day of the 4-H Parade, fashion revue judging, funny face in the hole competition, achievement night program with livestock awards and exhibit hall awards.
All of the events, with times can be found at www.vigofair.com.
