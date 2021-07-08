Vigo County Fair returns

Vigo County 4-Hers return to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute with a week packed full of events that are sure to make up for a much smaller Vigo County fair last year that was closed to in-person shows as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You never know what you’ve got until it’s gone,” said Jenny Hamilton, events and grounds manager at the fairgrounds.
“We missed out on so many of our beloved events last year, so I’m very thankful that the state has opened back up to allow the 4-H fair to return to our traditional schedule.”
The 2021 Vigo County Fair opens at 9 a.m. Saturday with the horse and pony show. Drew Exposition Carnival will offer free rides an admission from noon to 1 p.m. and unlimited carnival rides will be sold from 1 to 4 p.m. for $15, with rides until close.
The expo hall will be full with multiple vendors from noon until 9 p.m. Fairgoers can rock out at the grandstands with the Hairbangers Ball featuring Nic Strain at 5:30 p.m. with a $10 admission fee.
The full event schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/2TQrNJd
Hamilton said she’s been talking to other county fair organizers around the state and they’ve all reported record numbers as people begin to enjoy traditional summer activities. She said normally there are between 2,500 to 3,000 people who attend each event with anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 visiting the fairgrounds during the week-long schedule.
“We’re prepared for record numbers of crowds as people return to the fairgrounds to support our 4-H kids,” Hamilton said. “There are around 1,500 kids throughout the county who participate in 4-H, and about 1,200 of them will be showing animals or have their projects on display in the exhibit hall this year.”
Hamilton said the fair board will focus on increased security this year in anticipation of those large crowds.
“We’ve got a big-name country music artist who will perform, and even though he’ll bring in his own security, we’re prepared to accommodate a much larger crowd than we might normally have at the fairgrounds,” she said.
Trace Adkins headlines an evening of country music on the infield of the Action Track at the fairgrounds on Sunday. Ian Flanigan from The Voice will open the show at 6 p.m.
Advance general admission tickets are $35 at participating Casey’s General Stores or $50 at the gate. VIP tickets start at $75 and are available through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3e0N2it
“Trace was going to be traveling from Wisconsin back to Nashville, so the stars just aligned for us to get him here. His group is awesome and since they were going to be on the road anyway, and love performing, he thought Terre Haute would be a good fit in his schedule,” said Ross Rowling of WTHI, who helped arrange Adkins’ appearance. “Trace will perform his newest song, Where the Country Girls At, along with all of his fans’ favorites.”
Adkins is widely known for his distinctive bass-baritone singing voice and has appeared in numerous films. He has charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard country music charts. All but one of his studio albums have received gold or platinum certification in the United States.
Local heroes take the spotlight Monday in the Police versus Firefighters Demolition Derby.
“We truly appreciate our law enforcement and firefighters,” said Hamilton. “After this week’s tragic shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, we hope that the people of the Wabash Valley will come out to show their support and respect of these departments.”
The law enforcement drivers will feature two members each from the Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sherriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The firefighting team will include two drivers from the Terre Haute Fire Department, and one driver each from the Sugar Creek, Otter Creek, Honey Creek and Sheperdsville Fire Departments.
The Wabash Valley Fair Association began showing concrete appreciate to its devoted supporters in a solid way so that fairgoers can easily see the names of the people who work so hard to make the annual event successful. A memorial walkway featuring bricks engraved with the names of 4-H supporters can be found across from the exhibit hall.
“This is just a small gesture to recognize the good deeds of these honorees,” said Jim Holscher, board member. “Our greatest asset is our people who live up to the 4-H mission to provide a county fair that’s family oriented with meaningful opportunities for all youth and adults to work together with projects involving civic engagement and leadership, healthy living and science.”
The 2021 brick dedication honorees are Anson Good, Fred Hartmann, Dennis Meng, Rod O’Kelley and Dave Vogus.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.