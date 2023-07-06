The Vigo County Fair, presented by The Hometown Savings Bank, returns Saturday through July 15 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41, Terre Haute.
Among Saturday’s highlights is the Pro Pulling League Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m., admission to which is $15. There’s also a 5K Fun Run, with registration from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the banquet center.
On Sunday at 7 p.m. is a Monster Trucks show, which is free to all ages courtesy of Chick-fil-A Terre Haute, Taghleef Industries, THSB and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
Monday at 7 p.m. is the Police & Fire Derby; admission is $15.
Tuesday’s slate includes the Baby Contest at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $15, and registration is from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday at 7 p.m. is the Dirt Drags; admission $10.
The Thursday 7 p.m. slot is set aside for a rain-out date.
On Friday, there’s Micro Wrestling, various prices.
Saturday’s 7 p.m. feature is the Demo Derby, $15. Saturday also is 4H Alumni Day.
Agri-Puppets and Bear Hollow will be at various times throughout the fair days, and Bear Hollow wood carvings will be auctioned off throughout the week via silent auction, as well as Friday at the 4H Livestock Auction. That auction is at 6:30 p.m. at the show arena.
The free stage is offered daily from 4 to 6 p.m., with the following acts scheduled:
- Saturday: David Allen Stone
- Sunday: Soul Harvest
- Monday: Jim Hayden and the Country Playboys
- Tuesday: Silly Safari Show
- Wednesday: Adamic
- Thursday: The Back Woods
- Friday: Charlie Archer Music
- Saturday: Shane Lunsford
Parking is free each day before 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., parking is $5.
Midway Rides are by Drew Exposition. Ride coupons are $1.25, with all rides requiring one or more coupons. Rides are free from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. Unlimited ride options are available daily, as are multi-coupon packages.
Ride times are noon to close Saturday; noon to close Sunday; 5 p.m. to close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 1 p.m. to close on Thursday; 5 p.m. to close on Friday; and noon to close on July 15.
For more on the fair, visit vigofair.com or Vigo County Fair on Facebook.
