The Vigo County Board of Commissioners is edging closer to finalizing projects using American Rescue Plan funds.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted to establish a fund for the county to hold and track ARP funds.
The American Rescue Plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Vigo County will receive $20.76 million, and the county has received half of that funding; the second half is to be received next month. The funds must be spent prior to the end of 2024.
The city of Terre Haute will receive more than $35.93 million in ARP funds.
“We have a three- or four-page list of projects that do qualify [for use of ARP funds], and we are in the midst of scheduling meetings with County Council members over the next 14 days to discuss those projects with them,” said Board of Commissioners President Chris Switzer.
“We are excited to get started on some of these projects, hopefully,” Switzer said.
Commissioners will meet with two council members at a time, so as not to form a quorum or committee. They also will meet with Mayor Duke Bennett and with members of the Terre Haute City Council — also in small groups so as not to invoke the state’s open door law, Switzer said.
“We hope to be publicly ready to talk about things in the first or second week of May, about projects that potentially could happen,” Switzer said.
Ruble Park opens April 30
In a separate matter, commissioners discussed Vigo County’s newest park — Ruble Park — which is set to open April 30. Located on 822 acres of former Pfizer property near Ivy Tech Community College, the park is named after Keith Ruble, who served as parks superintendent from 1973 to 2012.
“We have several speakers lined up, including Keith Ruble, who will be there to talk about some trees and prairie grass he has planted” in the park. “His son, Luke Ruble, will talk about aquatic plants and species and treatment of ponds,” said Adam Grossman, who has served as superintendent of the parks department since April 2019.
Purdue Extension Vigo County will lead a hike through the property, Grossman said, and Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns will lead a hike in which wildlife photography and hiking are topics.
“We have a fun-filled day where the public can come and explore the property,” Grossman said. “We are hoping for dry enough weather to get to the finish line ourselves, as we are trying to make a mile loop for an accessible trail. It is the only part of the property made to be accessible, with the rest black diamond foot trails with log crossings.
“We still have to finish some boardwalks and some different crossings,” he said.
Additionally, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management tested fish tissues, and “everything came back good,” Grossman said, so public fishing will be permitted. The tests were made because the site had been a Pfizer production property from late 1947 until closing in 2008.
The new park, which is divided into east, central and west sections, will also offer bow-hunting of deer in the central section, Grossman said.
“We are hoping to have a draw of Vigo County citizens for bow-only hunting from Oct. 1 until January,” likely only on the weekends during that time period, he said. The plan is to keep the whole park open during the week.
Commissioners voted to close Carlisle Road to the southeast corner of Ivy Tech Community College from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 for a 5K run as part of the new park’s grand opening. A ribbon cutting is set for 9 a.m. April 30.
Vigo County parks include Fowler, Prairie Creek, Hawthorn, Griffin Bike Park and Bicentennial Park, which is under development. The county also has smaller satellite parks that include Dewey Point at Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, Lee Field Park and South 7th Street Park, which are both in West Terre Haute, George and Ida Smith Park in Prairieton and Markle Mill Park.
Opioid settlement
In other business, commissioners voted to rejoin a state litigation settlement spurred from the opioid epidemic that will bring the county about $1.4 million over an 18-year period.
The city of Terre Haute will receive about $2.5 million over 18 years from the settlement.
The state’s original litigation stipulated 15% of a $507 million settlement go to local government. The Indianan General Assembly amended that to 35% to local government and the majority of the state’s portion going to the Indiana Family Social Services Administration.
