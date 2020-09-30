Vigo County extends burn ban to Oct. 9

A countywide burn ban has been extended until Oct. 9 in Vigo County.

The burn ban prohibits the burning of debris, such as timber and vegetation, including construction debris. Open burning of any kind using fuel such as wood or other combustible matter is also prohibited. Charcoal from grills is permitted, but charcoal must be thoroughly extinguished after cooking.

It also bans campfires and recreational fires unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter and 10 inches high.

The Vigo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to extend the ban that had been slated to expire on Oct. 2.

Dr. Dorene Hojnicki, director of the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, requested last week that commissioners enact a countywide burn ban effective Sept. 26 until Oct. 2, and said Tuesday she supports the burn ban’s extension through Oct. 9.

“I don’t foresee this ban being lifted sooner,” Hojnick said.

“We had a brush fire in Sugar Creek (Township) and in Riley (Township) and about 11/2 mile of the median on Interstate 70 burned east from Darwin Road” on Sunday, Hojnicki said.

A grass fire closed all lanes on I-70 from 1:25 p.m. until 2:07 p.m. Sunday, when traffic was opened again in a least one lane, said Debbie Calder, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Hojnick added that “with harvest season underway, one quick spark or an overheating of equipment could lead to a fire as well. ... We will talk to the township fire chiefs next week to see how they feel things look before making a determination” whether to extend the ban.

County commissioners, under law, are to review the ban every seven days, Hojnick said.