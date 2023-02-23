Vigo County residents can dispose of televisions and other electronics without a fee from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A grant from Duke Energy Foundation will fund an “eWaste recycling and TV Amnesty Day” at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management’s recycling center at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.
Vigo County residents can dispose up to four televisions without a fee. More than four is $20 per TV.
Examples of some electronics that can be disposed include computers, monitors/speakers, telephones, stereo equipment, cell phones, keyboards, copiers/printers, scanners, fax machines, cameras or VCR and DVD players.
Visit the district’s website at www.vigcountysolidwaste.org for more information.
