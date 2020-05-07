Vigo County employees are slated to return to work May 18 and county buildings are slated to open May 26, according to Commissioner Brendan Kearns.

Kearns said employees received notice of the return in an email sent today (Thursday, May 7).

County employees will return to "work as normal" on May 18, with county buildings opening to the public, with restrictions, on May 26.

"The commissioners, with the recommendation from our health department, have decided to modify the dates for our return to normal work schedule and opening of buildings," the county email to employees states.

"Employees will be advised to have face masks with them for use during the workday while in our buildings. We will have a limited supply of disposable masks, but we encourage employees to source their own cloth style masks."

Since March 23, Vigo County government offices have been closed to in-person public activity. County employees identified as necessary to government functions/operations began to work remotely and provide core functions online and by phone.

