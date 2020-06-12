Vigo County Election Board certifies primary election results

The Vigo County Election Board om Friday certified results for the June 2 Primary election.
The county had a voter turnout of 25.17 percent, with 17,966 ballots cast, which includes absentee, provisional, in-person and military ballots. The Election Board reviewed and added 16 ballots to the total; those were 14 provisional ballots and two military ballots.
The election certification did not change the outcome of any races.
In contested races, some final results include:
Democrat, judge Superior Court Division 5
Matthew A. Sheehan - 5,709 votes
Matthew R. (Matt) Effner - 5,459 votes
Democrat, coroner
Janie Myers - 3,628
Gary G. Greiner - 3,343
John Thomas Fitzpatrick - 2,978
Theresa (Shelly) Wormser 1,436.
Republican, coroner
Theodore H. (Ted) Lemke - 2,514
Luke Treadway - 2,440
Democrat, County Commissioner District 2
Pat Goodwin - 7,154
Brian DeHart - 4,265
Democrat, County Commissioner, District 3
Jeffery W. (Jeff) Fisher - 7,805
Steve (Top Guns) Ellis - 3,469
Democrat, County Council At Large (top 3 advance)
Don Morris - 5,835
Marie Belzile-Theisz - 5,755
Aaron D. Loudermilk - 4,845
James R. (Jim) Mann II - 4,704
Ed Ping - 3,096
Brandon R. Halleck - 2,841
Ryan Carter - 1,649
Derek D. Gibson - 1,352
Republican, County Council At Large (top 3 advance)
Travis L. Norris - 3,806
Steven B. Neice - 3,655
Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian - 2,667
Lucas T.G. Bendzsa - 2,142
Certified election results can be found on Vigo County's web site at www.vigocounty.in.gov
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.