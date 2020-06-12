Vigo County Election Board certifies primary election results

The Vigo County Election Board om Friday certified results for the June 2 Primary election.

The county had a voter turnout of 25.17 percent, with 17,966 ballots cast, which includes absentee, provisional, in-person and military ballots. The Election Board reviewed and added 16 ballots to the total; those were 14 provisional ballots and two military ballots.

The election certification did not change the outcome of any races. 

In contested races, some final results include:

Democrat, judge Superior Court Division 5

Matthew A. Sheehan - 5,709 votes

Matthew R. (Matt) Effner - 5,459 votes

Democrat, coroner

Janie Myers - 3,628

Gary G. Greiner - 3,343

John Thomas Fitzpatrick - 2,978

Theresa (Shelly) Wormser 1,436.

Republican, coroner

Theodore H. (Ted) Lemke - 2,514

Luke Treadway - 2,440

Democrat, County Commissioner District 2

Pat Goodwin - 7,154

Brian DeHart - 4,265

Democrat, County Commissioner, District 3

Jeffery W. (Jeff) Fisher - 7,805

Steve (Top Guns) Ellis - 3,469

Democrat, County Council At Large (top 3 advance)

Don Morris - 5,835

Marie Belzile-Theisz - 5,755

Aaron D. Loudermilk - 4,845

James R. (Jim) Mann II - 4,704

Ed Ping - 3,096

Brandon R. Halleck - 2,841

Ryan Carter - 1,649

Derek D. Gibson - 1,352

Republican, County Council At Large (top 3 advance)

Travis L. Norris - 3,806

Steven B. Neice - 3,655

Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian - 2,667

Lucas T.G. Bendzsa - 2,142

Certified election results can be found on Vigo County's web site at www.vigocounty.in.gov

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.

Tags

Recommended for you