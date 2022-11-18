Six votes were added to the final, total tally as the Vigo County Election Board on Friday certified the results for the Nov. 8 general election.
The final tally had 27,399 ballots cast out of 75,044 registered voters, marking a 36.5% voter turnout.
The board reviewed 38 provisional ballots, denying 35 ballots, but counting three. Also, the board counted three mail-in military votes.
“The provisional ballots were denied for various deficiencies, which means the vote did not count,” said John Kesler, chairman of the election board.
Examples include voter registered after the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline, having an active voter registration in another county or another state, as well as no state or local documentation that the voter had been registered.
“We would have loved to approved all 38 of them but if they were registered in a different county or state, but our goal is to count every vote,” Kesler said.
Kesler said he was disappointed by the low voter turnout in the general election.
“To have roughly one third vote, that is no good. People have to take this as important and realize the seriousness of it. You got to vote, you just have to,” Kesler said. “I have never missed a vote since I was 18 and that has been many years ago.”
VCSC District 1 race
The election in the Vigo County School Corp. District 1 school board race was among the certified results, although the election is being contested in court.
Because there’s been no ruling and the Election Board has not heard from the court, any change in the status of that race will have to come from the courts, Kesler said.
“The judge did not rule on that, and so it was not brought before the board.”
Carey LaBella, who was a Vigo County School Board District 1 candidate, has filed a petition in Vigo Circuit Court contesting the election of Eric Graves in District 1. In her challenge, LaBella contends Graves did not meet residency requirements, which call for a candidate to live in the district they run in for a full year prior to the election.
Vigo Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican recused herself from the case on Nov. 16. Putnam County Circuit Court Judge Matthew L. Headly was then appointed as special judge to oversee the case.
Linton Township
In another issue, Linton Township Advisory Board had a tie for the third spot on the board between Democrats Teresa Barton and Joshua Tryon, each with 166 votes, or each with 19.86% of the vote.
Kesler said the clerk’s office will notify Linton Township officials on the need for a special election, with eligible current township advisory board members holding a special vote. If there is a tie in that vote, the township trustee will break a tie.
