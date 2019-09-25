Vigo County educators go 'Red for Ed'

The Red for Ed movement is gaining momentum in Vigo County schools.
On Wednesdays, many teachers, staff and administrators are wearing red-colored T-shirts or other clothing as part of Red for Ed, a state and national movement aimed at increasing funding for public education and improving teacher pay.
This week, the Vigo County School Board approved a resolution supporting Vigo County teachers “as they call for statewide action to improve public education resources and teacher pay through the #Red for Ed movement.”
Jodie Buckallew, a teacher at Lost Creek Elementary, has spearheaded the effort locally and recently addressed the school board. Indiana’s Red For Ed Movement originated with the Indiana State Teachers Association.
The goal is to create greater awareness about what is happening in Indianapolis, she said. The Legislature is not adequately funding public education, she said, and “it continues to pass laws that don’t support teaching as a profession.”
Tax dollars that should be going to traditional public schools are instead going for private school vouchers and charters schools, she said.
She expects teachers, locally and statewide, will become increasingly active once the 2020 session of the General Assembly gets underway. “We want to stand up. We don’t want to stand by,” Buckallew said.
But she also emphasized that Indiana is a “no strike” state. “No teacher wants to walk away from the classroom,” she said. “We want to stay in our buildings and keep educating … and taking care of our students.”
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, noted that Buckallew addressed the school board a few weeks ago during a public comment period and asked for support from the board, district and superintendent.
“We talked about it as an administrative team, and it’s a no brainer for us,” Riley said. Those in the Red for Ed Movement are seeking increased state funding and improved teacher pay. “We want to show our support … and recognize their effort.”
Many district employees are wearing red on Wednesdays, in the schools and the administration building. “We encourage folks to wear their red every Wednesday and beyond wearing red, to talk about the issues,” Riley said.
Keith Gambill, ISTA president, also commented on the purpose of Red for Ed.
“Students in Indiana deserve a quality public education no matter where they live,” he said in a statement. “Red for Ed is a movement of educators, parents, students and community members who understand the need to better fund our schools and pay our teachers competitively. We will keep raising our voices until policymakers do what’s right and necessary to ensure every kid has a quality educator in the classroom and that starts with paying them as professionals.”
At the close of the 2019 General Assembly, Republican legislators described “historic” funding increases for K-12 schools in the new state budget. Funding for K-12 public schools was to increase $539 million over the biennium; when adding in additional money for vouchers, charters, teacher grants and school safety, that number jumped to $763 million, or about 2.5 percent each year.
At that time, ISTA said the budget reflected progress for education funding, and the increases in the budget for public schools would be the largest in 11 years.
In addition, Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed a Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission that is studying how to improve teacher compensation.
According to a recent Chalkbeat article, the commission is expected to complete its report by August 2020, in advance of the next legislative session that sets the state budget.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
