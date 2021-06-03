Vigo County educator receives national recognition

Lindsay Wilhoyte, an educator and success coach at Vigo Virtual Success Academy, has received national recognition.
She is the 2021 Edmentum "Inspiring Educator," according to the company, which provides the online programming for VVSA, the Vigo County School Corp.'s online school.
The award "recognizes the nation's most inspiring and dedicated teacher using Edmentum programs in a virtual school setting."
Wilhoyte was selected as part of the inaugural class of 21 Inspiring Educators for 2021. The company then conducted a nationwide vote to select top honors, naming one administrator of the year and one teacher of the year.
Of more than 6,500 votes cast in the national vote, Wilhoyte earned more than 1,000 votes and was named Teacher of the Year.
"We are thrilled to celebrate Lindsay Wilhoyte and the incredible implementation at Vigo Virtual Success Academy," said Jamie Candee, Edmentum CEO. "In a year that challenged so many, she exemplified true grit, dedication, and commitment to students, and that inspires us all."
Wilhoyte joined VVSA when it opened in 2019-20, after having taught English at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She spent a half day as an English teacher at Booker T. Washington High School and a half day as a VVSA success coach.
In 2020-21, Wilhoyte also was responsible for handling orientations [through Google Meets] and training other success coaches.
A success coach calls and email students and parents throughout the week, checks on progress, communicates with online teachers and works with counselors to ensure students are on pace to graduate.
This past year, due to COVID, VVSA served 1,200 VCSC students, a 500% increase over the prior year.
Additional staff had to be hired to accommodate that enrollment growth. A team of about 18 VVSA staff members included middle and high school success coaches, elementary teachers, a counselor, secretaries and the principal.
"It was overwhelming at times. I can't say enough for the team we put together and the people who served as success coaches," Wilhoyte said.
The former McLean High School also was consolidated into programs housed at Booker T. Washington this past year. Everyone worked well together and did what needed to be done, she said.
This past year, Wilhoyte answered many phone calls, fielded parent questions and worked closely with the counselor on students' schedules. Orientations were an important undertaking.
"The state says every virtual student has to do an orientation before they can enroll in a virtual program. We had to meet with every student and every family and go over the program," she said. She worked with grades 6-12.
She also completed her master's degree in school administration this past year and did her administrative internship at Booker T. Washington/VVSA.
Wilhoyte worked in sales/marketing before she got her teaching degree. Many people told her she should become a teacher and she eventually earned her teaching degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
What motivates her is her students, she said.
"It's amazing what these kids go through and the obstacles they have overcome and the challenges they have," whether the students attend North Vigo, Booker T. Washington or VVSA, Wilhoyte said. "They are what inspires me and they are the reason I come to school every day."
A New Harmony native, she just completed her ninth year as an educator.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, believes the recognition is significant, particularly with the COVID-related enrollment growth of VVSA this past year.
"When I think about the staff who went above and beyond in serving those students, I think of Lindsay," he said.
As a success coach, she checked in with students and made sure they were on target, but even more importantly, she showed concern for those students and became someone they reached out to, Riley said.
"I think she is a perfect example of a teacher who puts a human element" into virtual schooling, he said.
Robin Davies, VVSA and Booker T. Washington principal, said Wilhoyte was instrumental this year in not only serving as a success coach, but also training and assisting other success coaches.
She worked with kids, encouraged them and reached out to them making at least weekly contact and "did it more often if students needed it."
Wilhoyte "is always very helpful. ... She is always one to be there for students and for colleagues," Davies said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
