Vigo County Education Foundation awards mini grants

The Vigo County Education Foundation on Wednesday awarded 131 mini-grants totaling $77,860 for classroom enrichment opportunities that include science experiments, history projects and literacy programs.
The awards were presented to teachers at the new VCSC central office conference center in West Terre Haute.
“All of these mini-grants are made for $750 or less, and it is amazing to see what great teachers are able to accomplish with that amount of money,” said Jane Nichols, executive director of the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The 131 mini-grants "enrich truly every curriculum content area," she said. The funding enables teachers to offer additional projects and programs that wouldn't be possible through a traditional school budget.
Foundation funding comes through donations from individuals, family and corporate foundations, businesses and teachers through a payroll deduction program. The foundation also has fundraisers.
Among the mini-grants, second grade teachers at Lost Creek Elementary received $600 for a project called "Digging Deeper with Science: Making the Textbook Come Alive."
The funds allow teachers to purchase materials for hands-on experiments that help students better understand the concepts being taught. "We buy materials we need to do some exploration and experiments in the science curriculum to get us away from just using the textbooks," said teacher Michaela Gauer.
One of the experiments involves planting seeds, with students watching to see how they grow into plants. The experiments "really help bring science alive for these kids," Gauer said.
Sugar Grove Elementary received $600 for a project titled, Terre Haute History Club — Night at the Museum, for an after school club. Participants will learn more about the history of Terre Haute, strengthen research skills and make presentations.
It will meet twice a month, and in February students will begin preparing for a school-wide family event called Night at the Museum in which they research and present a topic of interest. The club also will have guest speakers.
Sugar Creek Consolidated received $750 for a COVID catch-up program that targets at-risk second graders for additional after-school literacy activities.
The education foundation is a private 501c3 Foundation, established in 1984.
“Since 1984, the foundation has granted over $3 million dollars to schools and programs within the Vigo County School Corporation. This is a testament to the generosity of businesses and individuals in our community, and the belief in providing the best educational opportunities for our students," Nichols said.
