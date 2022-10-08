Vigo County's Democrat and Republican party chairmen have jointly issued a letter calling for the county clerk to "correct" formatting of electronic ballots so that names of all candidates for each race appear on the same ballot screen.
The letter, dated Oct. 7, was signed jointly by Joe Etling, Vigo County Democrat Party chair and Randy Gentry, Vigo County Republican Party chair. It was sent to the county election board. Members are Brad Newman, county clerk, John Kesler and Brian Garcia.
The letter states:
"Please be advised that we are jointly requesting as chair of the Vigo County Democratic Central Committee and chair of the Vigo County Republican Central Committee that the Vigo County clerk correct the formatting and/or coding for the electronic ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot for Vigo County."
"The names of all candidates for public office in Vigo County in the general election should appear on the same ballot screen when the ballot is accessed by a voter. The current format does not reflect the name of both candidates for the office of prosecuting attorney and county commissioner on the ballot screen.
"In the event that the issue is not corrected prior to the Oct. 9, 2022 meeting of the Vigo County Election Board, we would respectfully request that the election board vote in favor of a motion to direct the clerk to correct this formatting problem prior to the commencement of early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 election."
The election board is conducting an emergency meeting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to discuss "ballot style" after concerns raised that the way the ballot as it appears on voting machine ballot screens might favor one candidate over another in some races.
The two races cited in the letter were for Vigo County Commissioner District 1, with Republican Mark Clinkenbeard versus Democratic incumbent Brendan Kearns, as well as the Vigo County Prosecutor race, in which Republican incumbent Terry Modesitt faces Democrat Johnny Edward Vaughn.
In those contested races, the ballot screen displays one of the candidates in the contested race, the Republican candidate, but the voter would need to scroll further to see the Democrat candidate in that same race.
That need to scroll might cause confusion for voters who might mistakenly think the races are uncontested.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
Etling, contacted Saturday, said the request for the formatting change would apply to both partisan and nonpartisan races; school board races are nonpartisan.
Etling said he and Kearns met with the clerk's office Tuesday and and it was Etling's understanding the clerk's office "was exploring" pursuing the formatting change.
"I was under the impression from that meeting that some steps would be taken, but nothing had formally been declared. I think that's what was the impetus to call for a special meeting of the election board," Etling said.
Gentry said he agrees that the formatting issue should be addressed.
"If the roles were reversed, I think the situation could be turned against future Republican candidates. I feel like it's the right thing to do. We don't need any controversy," Gentry said Saturday. "This is a coding issue, basically a spacing issue."
He added, "I think we need to get it right and I think we need to get it right, now, and for the future ... It's setting a precedent for the future."
