Vigo County COVID-19 cases plummet

Vigo County COVID cases are plummeting, according to local health department data.
In the latest surge, COVID cases reached a high of 1,754 the week of Jan. 16 and fell to 295 the week of Feb. 6-12. The week of Jan. 23, Vigo counted 1,370 cases, and the week of Jan. 30, 501 cases, according to figures from the Vigo County Health Department.
Likewise, numbers have fallen dramatically as far as VCSC students and employees.
As of last Wednesday, the number of active student positives dropped from 289 to 48, and active quarantines from 594 to 105.
For teachers, active positives went from seven to three and quarantines from 13 to 11. For other staff, active positives went from 24 to six and active quarantines from 25 to 17.
The VCSC dashboard listed Vigo County COVID hospitalizations as 66 as of last Wednesday, compared to 75 the week prior.
Vigo County health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said the drop in numbers is good, but, “This is the wrong time to start raising the victory flags.”
Omicron has had its own sub-types, and “who knows what will come after that,” he said. “We’re banking a lot on the next variant after this group will be maybe as contagious but less severe.”
The hope is that over time, COVID will eventually “variate itself out of existence,” he said.
It could become endemic, re-occurring each year but more like influenza, with less transmission and less severe outcomes in those who get infected.
But it’s “not yet” endemic, he said.
“We still have to do our due diligence” to avoid resurgences, Brucken said. “We can’t afford another big resurgence now.”
Hospitals have been taxed and people continue to be hospitalized with COVID. Those unvaccinated who end up in the hospital may be there days, weeks and even months. “Unfortunately we’re still having deaths happen weekly,” he said.
Local health department numbers show that there were at least 55 COVID deaths between Nov. 21 and Feb. 14.
What’s key is for people to get vaccinated and get booster shots, Brucken said.
Studies show that for those vaccinated and boosted, “The likelihood of death is reduced 97-fold,” he said. “We’re trying to keep people alive and out of the hospital ... If you’re vaccinated and boostered, you’re going to be able to walk around with a lot more protection.”
Increasingly, there will be pressures to end masking and other mitigation practices. As that occurs, “People still have to use common sense. Try to protect yourselves the best way you can. If you’re not vaccinated and boostered, you damn well better be careful,” he said.
Dr. Jim Turner, who chairs the Vigo County board of health, also works at Union Health convenient care clinics. “We’ve really seen some good progress just in the last 10 days or so,” in terms of COVID numbers declining, he said.
He agrees mitigation measures should continue for now and more Vigo County residents need to get vaccinated. “We’re still way behind on vaccinations and people still need to get their boosters,” Turner said. “The vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital and especially out of the ICU, so let’s don’t give up on that.”
People are still being hospitalized with COVID, although numbers have dropped somewhat, he said. People are still on ventilators. “We don’t want to put our guard down. We still want to do all the masking, handwashing and distancing,” he said.
As far as declining COVID numbers affecting VCSC students and teachers, “The numbers have dropped considerably. I anticipate I will have more to share in the coming days regarding the short and long term impact for our district,” said Katelynn Liebermann, VCSC interim spokesperson.
Brucken attributes the quick, steep decline to several factors.
With the latest surge, a high percentage of 12- to 39-year-olds got COVID and now have about 90 days of immunity, “so we’re going to see fewer and fewer testing positive in that demographic,” he said.
With the recent winter storm, testing dropped. Also, people stayed home, which contributed to a fall-off in numbers.
In addition, many older individuals have vaccinated and received their booster, and they are masking as well.
The lower COVID numbers “are the cumulative effect of multiple variables,” Brucken said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
