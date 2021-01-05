The Vigo County Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to change its organizational rules, resulting in two public meetings of the full council per month.

The council voted to hold a non-voting “sunshine” meeting in which the full council will hear budget requests, followed by a second meeting to vote on requests. It is an identical format used by the Terre Haute City Council.

The council will meet for the sunshine session on the first Tuesday of each month, with a voting meeting held on the second Tuesday of each month. All meetings will start at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex, at First and Oak streets.

The council also unanimously voted 5-0, with two vacant seats yet to be appointed, to eliminate two of three committees that reviewed budget requests. The council will retain an annual budget committee which typically reviews more costly budget requests. The council eliminated the personnel committee and the budget adjustment/transfers committee.

“The idea being is that business could be handled as a full council during the sunshine meeting, whereas we can all hear the same information at the same time and be able to hopefully gather information more clearly and efficiently than we have in the past,” said Council President Aaron Loudermilk.

Loudermilk was elected council president for 2021. He previously served as council president in 2018 and 2019. Councilman David Thompson was re-elected president pro-tempore, who essentially acts as a vice president.

Another rule change approved by the council allows five minutes for individuals from the public to speak on agenda items, up from three minutes.

And members of the public may speak on items not on the council agenda only “upon recognition of the presiding officer.”

In other business, the council heard 10 emails questioning what steps the council is taking to ensure inmate health at the Vigo County Jail, following the Dec. 4 death of inmate Frederick Whitlock, 56, who later tested positive for COVID-19. The death has stirred questions from the family and a local group regarding COVID-19 safety protocols in the jail and whether Whitlock received appropriate care.

Whitlock’s death also resulted in blanket testing for those incarcerated at Vigo County Jail. More than one-third of the jail population, or 108 inmates and two staff members, tested positive.

Loudermilk answered for the council, stating “the Vigo County Sheriff, Vigo County Commissioners and the Vigo County Council are defendants in a pending lawsuit in U.S. District Court. A motion was filed in that action relating to concerns about COVID-19 in the Vigo County Jail,” he said.

“Judge (Jane) Magnus-Stinson ordered a COVID-19 status report. Such status report has been filed with the court and is available for the public. The Vigo County Council is certainly concerned about any allegations related to the county, however, the county office holders named in the lawsuit are represented by attorneys,” Loudermilk said.

“Because litigation is pending, we are advised that any statements related to such litigation should be issued only by our attorneys. In compliance with such legal direction, I cannot offer further comment at this time,” Loudermilk said.

In other business, Loudermilk issued 2021 appointments. They include Aaron Gadberry to a four-year term on the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Board; Allison Morris, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express and current board member Linda Lambert each to a two-year term on the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau; Bill Bryan to a one-year term on the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board; David Phelps and Carl “Steve” Lynch each to a one-year term on the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals; Doug Napier to a four-year term on the Hamilton Center board of directors; Daniel Pigg to a four-year term on the Vigo County Public Library board of directors; and Rick Burger and Pat Ralston, each to a one-year term on the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.