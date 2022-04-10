On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council will have an additional parks project to consider during its voting session.
While a new 6-mile Riley spur trail took much of the council’s interest this past week during a non-voting session, the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department hopes to improve Bicentennial Park along the Wabash River near the unincorporated area of Dresser.
The Vigo County Parks and Recreation department was earmarked $250,000 last year, but is now seeking an additional $250,000. The $500,000 would allow the county to receive a matching $500,000 grant giving the park department $1 million to purchase land near Dresser for the continued buildup of Bicentennial Park.
The state last year increased its matching grant maximum to $500,000, which will allow Vigo County an opportunity to gain more funding, said Adam Grossman, superintendent of Vigo County Parks and Recreation.
The parks department is pursuing the federal grant administered through the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was established in 1965 to assist eligible governmental units in providing new recreation opportunities. The fund was permanently funded by Congress in 2020.
Federal funds are divided between Department of Natural Resources’ projects and local government park projects depending on funding levels.
“There is so much that we can do in Bicentennial Park to punch that park forward. We are kind of stuck right now ... but this is our opportunity to put that park on the map and make it a viable, really nice park,” Grossman told the council.
Grossman said Friday the funding would allow the parks department to obtain 10 to 12 parcels, increasing the park’s size by 10 to 20%.
The county has a butterfly garden in the park and is in the process of bidding out work to add 1/2 mile of asphalt trail east of Dewey Point outside the wetlands.
“Even with this grant, it will be a work in progress for a while, but we hope to make it a more visible park with this grant, possibly adding a shelter and connect to trails. There will still be work to be done and we can apply again under a phase two to add to the project,” Grossman said Friday.
The application is due in June, with the county learning in September if it is awarded the funding.
Jane Santucci, who is helping to write the grant for the parks department, told the Council earlier this week that Vigo County/Terre Haute has only been awarded nine Land and Water Conservation fund grants, with the last award for Terre Haute in 1983.
“How many applications Terre Haute/Vigo County has submitted is unknown. We can’t the change the past but if would be different in our community if for the past 38 years, Terre Haute/Vigo County was more aggressive in chasing after these (Land and Water Conservation) funds,” Santucci said.
Santucci said if the county does not pursue the funding, other competing cities and counties in the state will seek the funds.
She construction costs are high and the grant is important. “Without these (Land and Water Conservation) funds, it is unlikely much progress would be made, whether it is for this project or for another one in Vigo County,” she said.
The Vigo County Council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Terre Haute City Hall.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
