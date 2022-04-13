The Vigo County Council on Tuesday delayed a vote on funding a rail-to-trail project sought by county commissioners.
Council members Brenda Wilson and Todd Thacker sought more information on what projects commissioners intend to use American Rescue Plan funds for, citing a list deadline of April 30 for projects to be funded by the American Rescue Act.
Vigo County will receive more than $20 million, while the city of Terre Haute will receive more than $38 million in federal funds.
Commissioner President Chris Switzer said commissioners have been meeting regularly with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett so that the city and county are not duplicating projects. Switzer said commissioners have not made the projects public, but can do so once officials know what projects qualify under the American Rescue Act, possibly later this week.
Wilson said she thinks commissioners should provide a listing of projects for the council to consider, saying the council would approve funding.
Thacker said he wanted more information on projects to be funded as commissioners are requesting either funds from the American Rescue Act or from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax, also known as EDIT, to pay for a new trail.
Additionally, seven residents who own land along the railroad objected to the trail.
The council voted 5-1 to table the trail funding until next month. Councilwoman Marie Theisz voted against tabling. Councilwoman Vicki Weger, who had stepped out of the council room, was not present to vote.
Commissioners are seeking more than $1.3 million from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Plan, or from EDIT, to obtain the right-of-way of an abandoned nearly 6-mile section of the Indiana Rail Road, which once serviced the Chinook Coal Mine just past Riley, to convert into a public trail from Riley to Idle Creek subdivision.
Other issues
In other matters, the council approved $250,000 to the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. The funding adds to $250,000 previously earmarked to the parks department, allowing the department to seek a matching $1 million federal grant administered through the Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Land and Water Conservation Fund.
If obtained, the county would pay $500,000 and the state $500,000 under the grant to purchase land near Dresser for the continued buildup of Bicentennial Park near Dresser. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Vigo County Public Library-West Branch, 125 N. Church St., in West Terre Haute, to go through a conceptual plan for the park, which includes a floodway, and what the community would like to see in the park, said Adam Grossman, superintendent of the parks department.
The council also approved $394,200 from COVID-19 expenses from the CARES Act for a Lucas chest compression system for county volunteer fire departments. The system allows sustained CPR compressions with the ability for first responders not having to touch a patient. Each unit costs about $21,900 with a four-year maintenance agreement.
There are 18 firehouses in the county and five of them already have purchased the units. The council’s appropriation repays those departments for the purchase. About $150,000 from CARES Act funds for the Vigo County Health Department will be used as part of the funding.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.