With his seat empty, Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble on Tuesday called out the name Don Morris one last time during the roll call at the Vigo County Council meeting.
“This will be his final calling of the roll,” Council President Aaron Loudermilk said of Morris, a well-known musician, Vigo County Councilman and former Terre Haute City Council member.
Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed May 27 while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After a two-vehicle collision, one of the vehicles careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
Morris served on the County Council from Jan. 1 until his death on May 27. He previously served three terms on City Council.
“He was clearly a dedicated public servant,” Loudermilk said.
The council president said Morris grew up with his father in the Highland neighborhood. Loudermilk said he and Morris each were seeking election to an at-large seat in 2019. Morris was doing fundraising by singing songs on social media. Loudermilk said he, too, was doing a fundraiser.
“Don had pledged to give me $50...” Loudermilk said. “He didn’t pay the money last year and it was not a big deal. You are wrapped up in campaigns and everything going on with COVID ... but this year (in February) he gave me $50,” he said. Loudermilk said he asked Morris what it was for, and Morris reminded him.
“He told me if I didn’t take it, Cheryl would be mad,” Loudermilk said. The council president took the money, but then put the money into an envelope, writing that it was from a secret admirer, and placed the envelope into Morris’ council mailbox.
“Next meeting, I come out and the envelope is here. He wrote on the envelope, “I know who you are,” Loudermilk said.
“He was a great guy and will be sadly missed,” Loudermilk said.
Councilwoman Marie Belzile-Theisz said Morris came to meetings early to get to know people.
“He truly wanted to know about your family and what was going on. ...When I think of him, it was very clear of his love music and family in this community. It was pretty hard to go anywhere in Terre Haute or Vigo County with someone not knowing him and the impact his wife had on his family and this community,” she said.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger said her family “played music for many years in this community, so I felt a special kinship with him, talking about traveling on the road for many years. ...You could tell Don loved (music) very much and he was very good at it. He could pick that guitar like nobody’s business,” she said. “He was proud to be a part of government service, too. It was a pleasure serving with him. He was a good dude.”
Council business
Tuesday’s meeting was the “sunshine” session, when the council reviews requests but does not vote.
LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk, asked the council to consider increased wages for the clerk’s office. Moore said she was part of a committee formed in the clerk’s office to review duties and comprise new job descriptions for all deputy clerks.
Moore said the clerk’s office has hired 26 people in the past four years and five months. However many of those employees moved onto work in the county courts, making $4 an hour more. Moore said 24 people who had worked as clerks now work in the courts.
The chief deputy said it is difficult to keep good workers “when you can go up two floors (in the county courthouse) and get $4 more.”
The clerk’s office is seeking to make deputy clerks’ base pay, currently at $17.39 per hour for 23 positions, increased to $20.65 an hour; assistant supervisors now $18.73 per hour increased to $21.34; and supervisors now at $20.65 per hour, increased to $22.02 per hour. Another employee would remain “grandfathered” in at $23.46 per hour.
Under the proposal, the county would pay $7,231 per person additionally for salary and benefits for the 23 base employees, costing the county about $166,313 in additional annual costs.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said the county needs to do a re-evaluation of job descriptions, working with Waggoner Irwin Scheele & Associates, a Muncie-based management consulting firm, that helped set salaries for the county in 2015.
Kara Wright, human resources director for the county, said she has asked the company about potential studies.
In other business, Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, requested an appropriation of $15,000 for a return of a fugitives budget line item. The office has paid to have four suspects flown to Vigo County from California, Mississippi and Florida this year. Roberts said the budget is typically $6,000.
Additionally, Roberts requested $50,000. Of that. $30,000 is for the county’s seized-asset budget to pay for overtime for investigations by the Vigo County Drug Task Force and $20,000 to be used as buy money for controlled purchases of controlled substances during investigations.
Also, the council was given information to review tax abatements for compliance. Some of those include Steel Dynamics Heartland LLC; ADVICS Manufacturing, Indiana LLC; Verdeco Recycling Midwest Inc. (two abatements); Casey’s Marketing Co. (two abatements); and Futurex Industries Inc.
The council will vote on the issues at its June 15 meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex at First and Oak Streets.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
