Vigo County Council OKs purchase money for trail

The Vigo County Council on Tuesday night gave county commissioners a green light to buy an easement for a new rails to trails project.
In May, the council voted to support the nearly 6-mile new Riley Spur trail, but the council voted to reduce a funding request from commissioners for $1,326,640 from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax down to $390,000.
That will cover the cost of the railroad easement at $250,000 from Indiana Rail Road, plus $140,000 for removal of railroad ties.
The council approved spending the $390,000 in a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with council member Travis Norris absent.
In mid-May, Councilwoman Brenda Wilson was the lone dissenter regarding the trail, with six other council members in favor. She was able to push a decision on the funding to Tuesday evening’s special meeting.
On Tuesday, Wilson made the motion to approve, saying she should “bring this horse into the barn, so to speak. I have done some additional research and I want to thank commissioners for doing the best that they could to get some additional changes and alterations made to the [purchase] agreement [with Indiana Rail Road] which makes it a little more tolerable.”
One change is an environmental study.
Commissioners Chris Switzer said the county can move forward with the agreement pending the results of an environmental study.
“Indiana Rail Road will pick up the tab for that [environmental] study and has already contracted with Patriot Engineering to do that, which is about $15,000,” Switzer said.
“We just needed to make sure we had the funding available and in place to follow through with the purchase agreement,” he said.
Indiana Rail Road had given the county until June 9 to close on the lease for the “non-exclusive surface easement.”
Commissioner President Mike Morris said the change allows the county to back out of the purchase if there is an environmental concern.
Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, said railroad ties will be removed by Indiana Rail Road “sometime this year.”
Robbins said the next step is for the engineering design to be assigned as a senior class project at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the fall semester. Robbins would then review and sign off of on a final design, with bids for construction being let in the spring of 2023.
“The primary concern of the county right now is we want to get done the railroad crossings (in the town of Riley) and we think we can get that done this summer,” Morris said.
Robbins estimated it would cost $60,000 to improve six railroad crossings through Riley.
Construction of a paved trail that would cover 20 acres could be funded from the county’s portion of the American Rescue Act, Switzer said. The purchase cost and the removal of ties could not be covered by that federal program, Switzer said.
“We are just relieved this is done. Every community that my family travels to, we see a trail and we always go on those trails. This is just a way for Riley folks to get to the city of Terre Haute eventually,” after a potential future extension is done by the city, Switzer said.
Last year, the Indiana Rail Road abandoned the line between milepost 6.48 and milepost 12.4 near Riley, which which once serviced the Chinook Coal Mine near Riley. The federal Surface Transportation Board gave approve to allow the right-of-way to be used for a trail.
The property would be leased from the federal government, which would keep the property in a federal land bank in the event a railroad is needed again. The county would be compensated for expenses of installing a trail if a railroad is returned.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.