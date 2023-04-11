The Vigo County council voted on funding decisions at its Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The County Clerk’s office will see the reduction of four part-time positions and the addition of two full-time positions, which will require an additional $59,000 to cover insurance for the new employees. The change was necessary given the difficulty of filling part-time jobs, officials said.
Adding a new legal secretary to the prosecutor’s office was likewise approved. The legal secretary will receive $69,595 in salary and benefits to supervise the county’s community service program.
Additionally, the council approved $109,200 to provide the Juvenile Justice Center salary increases, stipends and retention bonuses. It also OK’d a $1,000 stipend for a sheriff’s corporal to provide courthouse security, as well as $16,059 to fill the position of chief deputy coroner, a job that had not been filled for several years.
It also moved a secretary’s position from the jail’s budget to the sheriff’s. That amount remained at $34,130.
In new business, the council approved the Vigo County Health Department’s plan to move $137,189 in state funding to the Vigo County Parks Department to create a new trail in the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger complimented the Health Department’s Joni Wise and Parks Department Superintendent Adam Grossman for joining forces to further enhance a healthy environment.
“So clever, so smart,” she told them. “Good job to both of you.”
The council appropriated $143,490 in local income taxes to go to correctional rehab, as well as $12,185 for overtime for that building maintenance. It also OK’d $9,360 for office furniture for the county commissioners.
Council President R. Todd Thacker presided over the meeting, which clocked in at just under 30 minutes.
“This may be a new record this year,” he said.
Councilmember Aaron Loudermilk was not in attendance.
The meeting was held at City Hall because the Vigo County Annex was being used as an early voting center for the primary election.
