The Vigo County Council on Tuesday approved a number of allocations, including employee pay adjustments.
The chief adjustment came from Vigo County Highway Director Larry Robbins’ request that pay rates be adjusted significantly for his employees, noting that he had five open positions which were receiving virtually no applicants.
A smaller staff means the highway department was not keeping up with the roadway needs that it usually tends to, he said.
Councilman Aaron Loudermilk moved to boost employee payments to a level that would come close to squaring what similar workers at the Indiana Department of Transportation and in private sector jobs receive. Further, the measure would be retroactive to Jan. 1 to reward those who have remained on the job. It passed unanimously.
Public defender salaries were also boosted, but not by as much, and only retroactive to June 14 to keep their income at parity with deputy prosecutors.
In another pay matter, a $5,000 stipend was granted for the county assessor property tax assessment board of appeals, which handles appeals from property owners challenging their assessments.
In a non-pay financial matter, local firefighting districts were the recipients of modified local income tax rates approved by the council. The Honey Creek and Sugar Creek Fire Departments received the highest sums, at $113,000 and $52,500, respectively.
In other funding matters:
• A total of $70,000 was approved in supplemental funding for the court’s work-release program.
• Vigo County’s juvenile court received $6,834 in contractual services for those in the court to seek employment in the community.
• A sum of $10,000 to pave the parking lot outside the Community Corrections building was approved.
One measure was tabled Tuesday evening.
A request for $25,000 to supplement rehab for the Vigo County Drug Court was met with hesitancy from the council, with several members saying they supported such problem-solving courts but expressing concern about some of the program’s inner workings.
With Councilwoman Nancy Allsup needing to depart early, a 3-3 tie vote — which was a distinct possibility — would have killed the measure and prevented the drug court from approaching the council with the same request for an entire year.
With no one wanting the drug court to endure such a wait when the council could otherwise take up and debate the matter relatively soon, Loudermilk moved the vote be tabled until next month. His suggestion passed.
ARPA requests
The council approved all of the ARPA funding requests before it Tuesday evening.
The West Central Business Hub was granted $750,000 to upgrade its working space inside and outside the old Hulman building downtown.
Happiness Bag received $750,000 to help complete building expansion on its property, which serves those with intellectual and physical disabilities. Councilwoman Marie Thiesz told Happiness Bag Executive Director Jodi Moan that her request resulted in “the easiest vote tonight.”
St. Mary-of-the-Woods College received $500,000 to strengthen its equine studies program, although Thiesz told Interim President Brennan Randolph that it needed to expand its community outreach further.
Council President R. Todd Thacker voted against the measure, saying the request “doesn’t check all my boxes for ARPA.” Councilwoman Vicki Weger joined Thacker in voting no, resulting in a slim 4-2 passage.
The Terre Haute Humane Society received $250,000 to build a low-cost animal clinic and additional shelter space on its grounds.
Adult Protective Services received $4,615 that it was initially short-changed due to an administrative error.
A request for $1.44 million to build a facility near the new jail that would house a morgue and space for Vigo County Sheriff’s Department vehicle maintenance was withdrawn by county commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.