Nine months ago, 77 county employees signed a letter asking security be improved at the Vigo County Government Center at First and Oak streets in Terre Haute.
On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners requested $40,614 to purchase two new X-ray scanners, one of which is proposed to be installed on the northeast corner of the government center.
A second would replace a scanner at the court entrance area of the Vigo County Juvenile Center.
The request marks a new, lower-cost proposal for the government center.
Last August, the Vigo County Council tabled a $1.4 million request from commissioners for new front entrance design to the government building, with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The new scanners could be paid from either the county’s local income tax for public safety or from the county’s cumulative capital development building repair fund, said Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard.
“As you know building security is a top priority,” Clinkenbeard said, “and we owe it to our employees and customers to have a safe environment.
I know [the Council] approved a couple additional [sheriff deputies] a couple months ago and they will be manning this [scanner],” the commissioner said.
Clinkenbeard said the county can save $1,200 by purchasing two X-ray scanners.
Councilman David Thompson questioned the replacement of the scanner for the juvenile center, saying the Council approved a new device a few years ago.
Councilwoman Nancy Allsup questioned the warranty length on the scanners.
Derek Fell, chief of operations for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, said the “cost is just astronomical to even get the company to come out and look at it” for service and repair for a scanner at the juvenile center, adding a new scanner would be less expensive in the long term.
Councilman Aaron Loudermilk added, “I hope that we are researching this, because if we are spending $20,000, closer to $30,000 about four years ago, which sounds like that is $30,000 for a throw-away item. That is not a very good investment,” Loudermilk said.
Clinkenbeard said the county is also working to get card swipes for all departments. “People right now can walk right into the commissioners officer and into the recorder’s office as well,” he said.
Several departments have locked doors, with windows for the public to interact with a county department.
In other business, commissioners requested $122,500 to demolish a county-owned building at 2403 Prairieton Road. The dilapidated structure is a former International Paper shipping/warehouse building.
“I want the community to clearly understand that back in 2020 when this [long-term] lease agreement was created… that [former shipping/warehouse] building was excluded from the lease agreement,” said Commissioner Chris Switzer.
Lukebo Inc., comprised of Tim Drake, his wife, brother-in-law Jason Lane and two other investors, have a 45-year lease and created the outdoor music venue called The Mill.
“The building is not part of The Mill’s lease and we are not spending any county taxpayer funds for The Mill,” Switzer said.
“There has been a lot of confusion and conversation on social media of people saying that this is taxpayer funds going to a private entity. It is not,” Switzer said.
“It is a building that we… inherited when we purchased that property in 2016,” Switzer said.
In 2016, the Council approved $600,000 to purchase the nearly 65 acres along Prairieton Road from Highland TH LLC.
That company purchased the property as part of a failed project with Powerdyne Terre Haute Holdings LLC to convert millions of gallons of sewage into biodiesel fuel.
Commissioners received seven bids for the demolition ranging in price from $80,000 to $420,000. Commissioners selected McGuire Excavating & Trucking, which bid $82,500. Bell & Bell Demolition of Paris, Ill., was the low bidder at $80,000.
Switzer said commissioners have to select a bid that is “reasonable and responsible and we want to be realistic too,” he said.
“Bell & Bell’s estimate was only for [removal] of 240 tons of debris, while the average [of the seven bids for debris removal] was about 2,000 tons,” Switzer said.
McGuire’s bid had removal of 1,550 tons, but Switzer said commissioners increased that to 1,600 tons “just in case we come in a little heavy [with debris] as we knock that building down.”
Switzer said commissioners do not yet have a plan for use of that property once the structure is removed.
In other matters, commissioners are again requesting $2.1 million, paid from the American Rescue Plan Act, to replace 19 culverts and drainage projects.
Commissioners presented a similar plan, for 17 drainage structures, in February, 2022 but the Council sought a broader plan for use of the ARPA funds.
The sheriff’s department also seeks to increase salaries of 10 deputies by $2.12 an hour to match the pay scale of correctional officers at the county’s jail, and increase part-time pay to match a full-time rate. The measures will cost nearly $60,000, according to the sheriff’s department.
