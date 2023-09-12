The Vigo County Council on Tuesday evening debated pay rates and salaries of county employees and eventually voted to increase wages for all employees who had not been given raises in previous meetings, even though, as Councilwoman Marie Thiesz noted, the array of possibilities for such increases was “confusing.”
Council President R. Todd Thacker agreed, saying that the requests had “a lot of moving parts.”
The first increase was granted to 911 dispatch operators, whose staff levels have hit record lows — there are 26 available positions but currently only 14 trained dispatchers, with three in training. One employee quit last week, and two more are known to be seeking other employment. Dispatchers handle 195,000 calls a year.
Pay rates were raised to the 25th percentile as defined in a recent BakerTilly study comparing comparable employee compensation throughout the state. The change was made retroactively effective to July 1. That will translate into $150,356 in additional pay annually. In addition, the hiring of two more supervisors was approved, bringing the total number to six.
The final vote was 4-3, with Council members Aaron Loudermilk, David Thompson and Travis Norris voting against the measure. Loudermilk said he believed the increase should have been made effective retroactive to Jan. 1. E911 also received $900,000 from two separate funding sources to facilitate its move to the county community corrections building.
Additionally, the Council amended the Vigo County Salary ordinance so that it, too, was in the BakerTilly study’s 25th percentile effective July 1. That vote was 5-2, with Loudermilk and Thompson dissenting.
Several votes involved dispensing American Rescue Plan Act money. Thrive West Central received $5 million for a housing initiative. County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard estimated that there are at best 75 houses currently on the market in the county, ranging in price from $15,000 to $600,000.
Thrive West Central Executive Director Ryan Keller said, “This investment will pay long-lasting dividends for decades to come.”
ARPA funding also allowed the Vigo County Parks Department to receive $1 million to further develop recreational trails expanding the Riley Spur and the Wabashiki Trail, as well as for an overlook build-out at Dewey Point.
Funding for a $1.5 million new storage/maintenance building near the new Vigo County Jail was granted through two different budgets: $768,000 from ARPA and the remainder from a READI grant. The new edifice will contain a county morgue, a sheriff’s department garage and auto maintenance area and space for storing public defenders’ files.
Rose-Hulman received $500,000 in ARPA money to relocate and expand Rose-Hulman Ventures on the former Hulman farm at Indiana 46 and 42 to create an “Innovation Grove” to further develop projects for clients.
Vigo County’s Drug Court received a supplemental $25,000 so that its rehab program could finish the year.
