Vigo County Council OKs $20 hourly for jail officers

On the heels of a federal lawsuit, Vigo County correctional officers will now earn $20 an hour.
The increase comes just a month after the Vigo County Council debated a $22 per hour rate for jail correctional officers, instead approving a rate of $19 per hour on March 8.
On Tuesday, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse returned to the council and requested the increase to $20 from $19 hourly, citing an inability to hire enough jail officers.
The sheriff dropped any requests for stipends, instead asking for a straight $1 hourly raise, increasing jail correctional officers to $20 an hour.
Under the county’s salary ordinance, that also increases corporals to $20.94 an hour; sergeants to $21.88 an hour; senior sergeants to $23.74 an hour; and first sergeants to $25.16 an hour.
After debate, the council in a 4-3 vote approved the $1 increase. Council members Todd Thacker, Vicki Weger, Marie Theisz and Travis Norris voted for the increase.
Council members Brenda Wilson, David Thompson and Aaron Loudermilk voted against.
Prior to the vote, Plasse, in written statement to the council said he had 25 applications in March, with 14 applicants interviewed and nine people offered full-time positions. Six of those nine people accepted employment.
However, five people have since resigned, with some going for a higher pay at the federal Bureau of Prisons or to the county’s Community Corrections, which has positions of the same pay, but with fewer hardships dealing with inmates than at the county jail.
Plasse said the jail count was at 380 people — with 338 people in the county jail and 42 people being housed in jails outside the county. The jail now has 48 full-time correctional offices and 14 part-time correctional officers.
Council President Loudermilk said the county cannot compete with the Bureau of Prisons when it comes to salary.
“We can’t compete with the federal government as they print money and we cannot,” Loudermilk said.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz questioned if the county could wait until a new county salary study is completed by Baker Tilley, then implement whatever salary that consultant suggests, but do so this year.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson voiced concern that a new raise would “have a ripple effect” that would “have the flood gates open” from other departments seeking new raises.
Attorney David P. Friedrich, who represents the county in a federal lawsuit regarding overcrowding at the county jail, told the council the issue is “a lot simpler than most.”
Friedrich said a hearing is slated for the end of this month. Kenneth Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, asks each month about staffing issues and the number of inmates at the jail.
“There are two issue that will address us now going forward” and those won’t change, Friedrich said. “Right now, we are supposed to be at 61 correctional officers and we have not met that yet. In three months (when the new jail opens) we are supposed to be at 81,” he said.
“Whether you pay $19 or $20 an hour, that is going to be there. My concern is if we come with $19 an hour at the end of the month, that is not going to be acceptable to Ken Falk and not be acceptable to (U.S. District) Judge (Jane) Magnus-Stinson,” Friedrich said.
While the council debated that an increase could cause other departments to ask for another wage increase, Friedrich said, “I don’t think that is going to be a concern to (the judge). I think what she will be concerned about (is that) if we are not going to meet the numbers (of correctional officers), she will look at the number of people who can be in that jail. And l base that on the number of correctional officers that are employed,” he said.
If the county does not meet the employment numbers for correctional officers, “there will probably be a hard cap” on the new jail population, he said.
The existing jail has a cap of 268 inmates, but the county has only been under 300 “maybe one or two months in the last three years. If you look at this month, we are at over 350 people if you (consider) people inside and outside the jail” being held at other jail facilities, Friedrich said.
When the new jail opens, it’s capacity is 504 inmates. Friedrich said under inmate classifications, the new jail’s maximum capacity is 80 percent, which is 403 people.
“I guarantee you we will be at the classification maximum within six months of opening the facility without a doubt,” the attorney said.
“To me, it is not about demographics, or about what other counties are going to do. It is what is going to be acceptable to the ACLU and what is acceptable to Judge Magnus-Stinson. It is that simple,” Friedrich said.
“If we do this, it is a good faith effort that a $2 (raise) has been made since the court last said, ‘You guys need to figure this out.’”
