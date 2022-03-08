Vigo County Council OKs $19 hourly for jailers

Instead of a $22 per hour rate for jail correctional officers as requested by the sheriff, the Vigo County Council Tuesday approved a rate of $19 per hour in a vote along party lines.
The new hourly rate is increased from the current base pay of $17.86 per hour. The measure increases pay for existing positions as well, such as increasing sergeants to $20.88 per hour up to the highest position at $24.16 an hour for first sergeants working in the jail.
Those increases are based on current percentage difference in pay for rank of officers.
The council voted 4-3, with Republicans Aaron Loudermilk, David Thompson, Brenda Wilson and Travis Norris voting in favor. Democrats Todd Thacker, Vicki Weger and Marie Theisz voted against the $19 an hour rate.
After that wage vote, the council unanimously voted to table additional funds for stipends, pay for shift differentials and increased part-time pay.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse sought the $22 hourly rate for correctional officers, citing the need to entice more applicants. The county is currently budgeted for 68 correctional officers and the request was to add 11 more full-time officers for a total of 79 correctional officers needed for the county’s new jail, slated to open in July.
Plasse cited a need to have higher pay to attract employees, as the jail currently has 40 full-time correctional officers and eight part-time employees.
The sheriff’s request also included stipends for supervision and additional pay for shift differentials.
Council President Loudermilk said, adding in total costs, the additional expense to the county would have been close to $1.7 million annually, instead of more than $1.4 million.
Loudermilk said a new county employee salary study will not be completed until June or July. He said if that study should show correctional officers ought to be paid $20 an hour, “you cannot unring that bell” if an hourly rate of $22 is approved.
Loudermilk said if the council increased the hourly rate to $22, plus costs for shifts and stipends, that equates to more than $45,700 as an annual base salary for a correctional officer, which is a 22 1/2% increase in pay, he said.
That percentage pay increase would then have a domino effect, with county 911 dispatchers and merit deputies seeking increased pay. It could then additionally spill out into other county departments with requests for higher salaries.
Weger said she would support $20 an hour, while Theisz said she would like to see stipends and other expenses tabled. Thacker supported $22 an hour, with stipends and shifts costs considered in the future.
Plasse told the council that he recommended $22 an hour due to the county’s close proximity to state and federal correctional facilities that pay at a higher rate, but told the council any increase would be beneficial.
The council tabled the stipends and other shift differentials after Commissioner President Chris Switzer told the council commissioners would seek an expedited study on the costs and suggested range for stipends and shift differentials. Loudermilk also sought to have the study include costs on shifts, such as having a 4-day on and two-day off shift, as well as look at 12-hour shifts.
The council reviewed hourly wages at other jails. However, many were in smaller counties. Craig Mckee, an attorney representing Plasse in a federal lawsuit on jail overcrowding, suggested the council consider pay comparisons with Vanderburgh, Madison, Daviess and even Knox counties. which have larger county populations.
In other business, the Council also approved:
• $83,299 for the Drug Free Community Fund. It is paid by court user fees through the county clerk’s office and city court clerk office. Drug Free Vigo County is a community-based coalition dedicated to education about alcohol and other drug programs, assessing local needs, and initiating, coordinating and implementing comprehensive local plans.
• Approved $25,000 sought by Lakshmi Reddy, judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 2, for a social worker position for family court in Division 2. The court could be eligible for a state grant, also for $25,000, and said there is potential for matching funds from a non-profit organization.
• Approved a request from Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman to convert four part-time positions into two full-time positions, saying he has little to no response for the part-time openings. The full-time positions offer insurance and retirement benefits. The total cost for the two full-time employees with benefits is $131,283.
• Approved a measure in support of adding a full-time and part-time position for Vigo County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in 2023 in the county’s juvenile court budget. Glenna Cheesman, CASA program director, sought the measure as The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute expects a 20 to 25 percent reduction in grant funds to the county by October. Cheesman told the council she can fund the positions through the end of this year. Cheesman said any lost of personnel would critically harm the program’s chance for a new two-year grant, as CASA has been able to eliminate a wait list, providing each child a trained CASA. In 2021, Vigo County CASA served a record setting year of 1,365 children, a 24 percent increase over 5 years, with 2022 expected to exceed that, Cheesman said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
