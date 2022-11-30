Vigo County Councilwoman Brenda Wilson, a Republican, has filed complaints with the GOP contending two county officials who are GOP precinct committeemen worked against her in the recent campaign and violated party rules.
Wilson filed complaints on Nov. 19 with the 8th District Republican Congressional Committee against Chris Switzer, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, and Brad Newman, Vigo County clerk. Both also serve as precinct committeemen.
“They actively supported my opponent (Democrat Nancy Allsup).
And Newman as county clerk, in my opinion, a clerk should not be promoting or denigrating any candidate,” Wilson said.
“They are both Republicans working against another Republican,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she is seeking to have both removed as precinct committeemen and possibly removed from the Republican party.
The Eighth District GOP committee responded to Wilson on Nov. 26 on complaints for both Switzer and Newman, saying in each case that “the officers (of the committee) determined that the complaint was property filed and states a sufficient cause of action under the rules of the Indiana Republican Party (2021).”
The committee set a hearing for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Daviess County Courthouse to hear and possibly rule on the complaints.
The committee could rule that one or both precinct committeemen are “Republican not in good standing” or rule the complaints are unfounded.
If found not in good standing, the men could be removed as precinct committeemen, Wilson said, and possibly not run as a GOP candidate in future elections.
Wilson, appointed to the Vigo County Council in a party caucus in January 2021, sought election to her first four-year term on the Vigo County Council in the Nov. 8 general election.
Her opponent was Allsup, a former Vigo County treasurer and recorder. Allsup won the election by 208 votes, capturing the council District 2 seat with 2,876 votes to 2,668 votes for Wilson.
Wilson contends Switzer not only advocated for Allsup’s campaign, but recruited her to run for the District 2 seat.
Additionally, Wilson contends Switzer, shortly after Allsup filed as a candidate in January, appointed Alsup’s husband to the Vigo County Area Plan Commission “as a direct attempt to intimidate and ridicule” her husband, Fred Wilson, who serves as president of the Plan Commission.
Allsup was later removed from the Plan Commission after it was determined state law requires an elected county commissioner to serve on the commission.
“That appointment was blatant,” Wilson contends. “Of all people that could be appointed.”
Switzer denies doing anything improper.
“I absolutely 100% did not recruit Nancy Allsup,” Switzer said Wednesday in response to Wilson’s complaint.
“I found out she (Alsup) was running for council from Jim Bramble, our elected auditor. Nancy is a family friend and I never went out of my way to support her or her campaign financially or publicly, but there is no doubt that I didn’t support Brenda Wilson in her campaign for Vigo County Council,” Switzer said.
“That doesn’t mean I went out and did anything for Nancy, because I didn’t. I just stayed neutral in my position,” Switzer said.
“That is my old seat (on the County Council). I beat a two-term incumbent, a Democrat, Bill Thomas, to win that seat,” Switzer said, who served two years on the Vigo County Council before being elected county commissioner. He started his first term as a commissioner in 2021.
“I kind of stayed out of that race. There were multiple races I stayed out of,” Switzer said.
Switzer said Paul Allsup had been considered for several boards and commissioners appointed him to the Plan Commission.
“The statute is really vague. We didn’t know if it had to be a commissioner appointed to that or a person appointed by the commissioners,” he said.
“So we appointed Paul Allsup,” Switzer said. “It takes three people, or at least two, to make an appointment. It was not just my singular doing. We (commissioners) all had to vote on that to make that happen. He was on there for a week and then we rectified the situation after talking to legal counsel,” Switzer said. “There was no ill intent,” he said.
Switzer responded Wednesday from Indianapolis, where he has been elected the 2023 Vice President of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) West Central District. He also served in that position in 2022.
Regardng Newman, Wilson said the incumbent county clerk made several comments to voters about his support of Allsup, including posting comments on Facebook.
Wilson said Newman reposted an Oct. 9 Facebook post from Nancy Allsup as Alsup was at the Sugar Creek Fire Prevention Parade in West Terre Haute, thanking firefighters for their support in her campaign. Allsup and supporters wore orange-colored T-shirts.
Wilson screenshot a follow-up Facebook comment from Newman of that post that supported Allsup. The comment, according to Wilson, stated:
“Hey, I know those people! My office all wore orange Friday. I kind of felt like the great pumpkin! Maybe Nancy will work with department heads and won’t be condescending or rude or argumentative? Maybe Nancy won’t blame council issues on department heads when they bring valid issues to council members? I know how my family and friends are voting! If you have any questions just PM me!”
Another screen shot is of Newman’s wife, who posted: “If anyone out there would like a Nancy Allsup yard sign, please let me know and I’d be happy to get one to you ASAP!.”
Newman then reposted atop of that post, stating, “Reach out to Missy if you would like a Nancy Allsup yard sign!”
The Tribune-Star left a voice mail at his office on Wednesday afternoon seeking comment. Attempts to reach him by cell phone and by text message also were not successful on Wednesday afternoon.
Wilson said she thinks actions by Newman and Switzer “definitely hampered my election and campaign. I know that this sounds like sour grapes or I am being biter, that is not the case.
“They did something wrong and should be held accountable for future Republicans. They were just not loyal to the party,” Wilson said.
