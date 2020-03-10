With construction of a new county jail underway, Vigo County Council President Mike Morris said the council is looking at ways to fund programs aimed at reducing incarceration time in jail or diverting some offenders into programs to keep them out of jail.
Morris said that while a public safety-related income tax was implemented in part to support costs of operating the jail, he thinks the county could have the ability to do more.
“Construction bonds have been issued [for a new jail] and the county will benefit from rates lower than originally projected, resulting in lower-than-expected annual debt service costs,” Morris told the council Tuesday.
“While we do not have a firm number on the annual operating costs of the new jail, we are confident that we can use a portion of the public safety related Local Income Tax funds for alternatives other than direct support of the jail,” Morris said. “Vigo County continues to experience high rates of incarceration and it seems prudent to explore options to lower the incarceration rates in our county,” he said.
The council, Morris said, with other county leaders and community partners are working to “identify the best uses for a defined amount” of income taxes for this purpose.
“While we have yet to identify what the amount will be, we hope to fund at least one significant program aimed at prevention and/or rehabilitation. We will continue to work to develop a plan dedicated to this purpose and we expect to announce some sort of draft proposals in the next few months,” Morris said.
After the meeting, the Morris said the council is “trying to minimize the cost of the taxpayers on incarceration and the court system and make it work better.”
Rob Roberts, Vigo County’s chief deputy prosecutor, told the council he is working to coordinate “a huge effort in developing a diversionary deflection center.”
Roberts said he is working with the United Way of the Wabash Valley “to try to implement this type of center. If we are able to implement a deflection center, that is going to work in conjunction with our law enforcement officers that have been going to crisis intervention training.”
Those officers can then determine whether a person should be taken to jail or taken “to this type of deflection center,” Roberts said.
“Right now they don’t have that option and our jail ends up dealing with those in a crisis situation,” Roberts said. “I am certainly thrilled that the council has made a statement that they are wanting to support those types of programs and am willing to work with you to determine on what we best can do to keep people out of the system.”
Additionally, Roberts said the prosecutor’s office in the next few months seeks to implement a program to resolve cases of driving while suspended. Roberts said the Terre Haute City Court by August last year had about 700 such cases.
“We will go through your driving record to figure out what steps do you need to get your drivers license valid again,” Roberts told the council.
In its regular meeting, the council in a 7-0 vote approved a stipend for two deputy prosecutors in City Court, splitting the salary of one city court prosecutor for 2020. While a full year stipend would be $17,718, with two-thirds of the year remaining, that amount is $13,629, said Kylissa Miller, administrator for the council. The funding would again be reviewed in the county’s 2021 budget.
In a 4-2 vote, with Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett and Councilman Jim Mann opposing, the council reclassified a part-time city court legal secretary to a full-time position. That position goes from $12 an hour to $20.05 an hour. The position moves from a 25-hour per week to a 35-hour per week position, adding an additional $28,000.
Spence-Bunnett said she opposed the move as she did not see benchmarks for improvements to reduce court congestion, instead of simply adding more staff.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
