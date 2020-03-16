A request for funding from a special purpose tax for the Vigo County Jail has been moved into the 2021 budget.
Michael Wright, attorney for Vigo County Commissioners, told a committee of the Vigo County Council on Monday that $5 million from a special purpose income tax is part of the financing plan for construction of a new jail.
“It is part of the self-funded portion of the jail project,” Wright said, as the jail project includes $10 million from income taxes, in addition to a bond issued for $51 million.
Instead of approval for the funds now, “there will be a request in the 2021 budget to simply appropriate that $5 million portion through the budget process as opposed to an additional appropriation,” Wright told the council’s budget adjustment committee.
In other business, Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner told the council an issue with a 10-year tax abatement with Verdeco Recycling has been resolved.
The company was granted the tax abatement in 2014 for equipment to be in operation by March 2015, however, the equipment was not in operation until 2016. The company then filed for the abatement in 2017 as its first year, instead of its third year.
“After discussion with [County Council attorney Robert] Effner and Mr. [Jeffrey A.] Lewellyn, attorney for Verdeco, we came to an agreement that, based on the state statute, we would allow the abatement to continue as it is and 2019 will be the third year” of the abatement, Gardner told the council.
“There will be a correction to the amount abated and Verdeco is in agreement... with approximately $56,000 that will be owed,” by the company, Gardner said, after a more than $1.5 million under-rated assessment is added, with a 3 percent tax and 20 percent penalty for three years, the county assessor said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.