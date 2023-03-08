With a proposal on how to spend money from the American Rescue Plan Act now before the Vigo County Council, county commissioners Tuesday night also outlined a plan of requirements for recipients of that money.
Rachel Leslie, chief executive officer of RJL Solutions, presented a plan of action to ensure compliance with the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program. RJL Solutions will serve as the single point of contact with stakeholders, with each required to attend an educational seminar on processes, procedures and requirements. Each stakeholder will be required to prepare a plan, including a timeline and budget and sign a “subrecipient agreement with the county,” Leslie said.
“At that time, the County Council have will an opportunity to address any questions you might have in regards to that plan” and budget from an individual stakeholder, Leslie said. The Council will then approve each stakeholder’s ARPA appropriation individually, Leslie said.
Commissioners “want to encourage the use of local businesses and contractors in this process, including what that might look like “to meet federal requirements.”
In addition, the county will use the accounting firm Baker Tilly to confirm compliance, including ARPA funding eligibility and meeting ARPA spending requirements, Leslie said.
“This council will appropriate, for example let’s say $5 million for housing to an entity that will be managing that particular appropriation,” Leslie said, “and that group will work with Baker Tilly to make sure that [stakeholders who receive funding] are ARPA compliant. Each of these [projects/stakeholders] after leaving the Council’s privy, will have additional processes thereafter to make sure compliance with ARPA is met accordingly.
“The [county] auditor’s office will also work with Baker Tilly to make sure these [ARPA] compliances are met,” Leslie said.
The Vigo County Council next week will vote on a resolution to support the commissioner’s ARPA plan and enable commissioners to engage in contracts with project/program stakeholders.
“The true work, the hard work has really just begun,” Leslie said.
other business
- Commissioner Chris Switzer said the Board of Commissioners will make a decision on whether or not to remove the Markel Mill dam at its March 14th meeting. Switzer told the council the county has a grant that will pay up to 60% of the cost of removal and is applying for an additional grant to cover an additional 30%. That means the county would be required to pay about 10% of the cost to remove the dam.
Switzer estimated that cost to the county at $10,000 to $20,000. The commissioner said a 2021 estimate to remove the dam was about $219,000.
- Commissioners will seek approval next week to get two appraisals to determine the fair market value of the former FBI building at 21 W. Wabash Avenue. Commissioners intend to house the county’s E-911 Dispatch Center in that building. The building, which Switzer said has nearly 2-foot thick walls, is up for sale at $596,000. The building would need a generator and some renovations, which could take six to nine months to complete, Switzer said.
- Joseph Shackleford, chairman of the Honey Creek Fire Protection board of trustees, asked the County Council not to approve any additional 100% tax abatements for new tenants in the county’s industrial park.
The fire protection district has a tax rate of 33 cents per $100 of assessed value, which under a 100% tax abatement is money that cannot be collected for 10 years. Shackleford said that Steel Dynamics Inc.’s $325 million expansion, which received the full tax abatement, would have generated $107,250 annually to the fire protection district.
Shackleford said a proposed new tenant – a company that produces new battery components – could invest more than $1 billion and create 640 jobs in the Vigo County Industrial Park II. The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission is slated to open bids on that proposal March 21.
“This investment will be great asset to Vigo County and the surrounding areas,” he said. If a 100% tax abatement is awarded on such a project, that represents $330,000 annually in lost revenue to the fire protection district over a 10 year period. “We respectfully request the County Council not abate any future fire protection district taxes,” he said.
- Sherri Kelly, coordinator for the Vigo County Drug Court, said state and other grants/donations are not able to fully fund the drug court. Kelly said the court has two of four case manager positions filled. Kelly, who said she makes $45,000 a year, suggested she could take a pay cut and move to a case manager salary of $40,000. However, Kelly asked the Council to consider funding the court at $278,015 a year for salaries, rent and office supplies/travel. The court averages 50 participants annually, but can take up to 60 per year.
“On average, it would be $1,000 a month for incarceration,” Kelly said. For 50 people incarcerated, that is $600,000 cost to the county, Kelly said, “and the drug court is a fraction of that cost and we are providing treatment for long-term recover. For every dollar spent for drug court… you save taxpayers between $3 and $12 for every $1 invested into one of our program. Nationally 75% of all drug court graduates remain arrest-free for two years after they left our programs,” she said.
The drug court, which started in 1996 and was certified by the state in May 2004, targets non-violent, high-risk, high-need individuals who have reoffended multiple times.
The court, Kelly said, also had participants’ fees misplaced into other county budgets, due to incorrect filing numbers. The court now issues a “payment coupon” for participants to help ensure user fees are deposited in the drug court’s budget. The method allowed the court last month to collect $3,000, Kelly said.
- Terre Haute North Vigo High School students want to build on county property a prototype vortex that uses wind to produce electricity. The students’ design is based on a similar product produced by a Belgian company called Turbulent. Similar projects have been funded in Chile, India and Boulder, Colo. Each vortex would cost about $70,000. The prototype, which is about 73-feet tall, would generate 1 megawatt and store electricity in an underground battery system, with future designs connected to the national power grid.
