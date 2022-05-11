While the Vigo County Council on Tuesday authorized county commissioners buying a surface easement from Indiana Rail Road to convert the Riley Spur into a trail, the council did not vote to fund that purchase.
Instead, the council will meet at 5 p.m. May 31 to revisit the matter of funding.
The council voted twice, each in a 6-1 vote with Councilwoman Brenda Wilson opposing, on actions to allow the commissioners to move forward.
First, the council passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of the non-exclusive right-of-way for a trail.
Then it voted in favor of an ordinance that caps the purchase of the right-of-way at not more than $250,000 or the average of two appraisals, whichever is less costly.
The council then considered the money.
Commissioners President Chris Switzer told the council that American Rescue Plan funding could not be used to acquire the lease, as the county’s typical function does not include leasing. However, Switzer said ARP money could be used for trail construction. The exception is if the county receives any outside federal funding through a grant.
If such funding is received, then the ARP funds cannot be used for the trail’s construction.
Commissioners requested $1,326,640 from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax to fund the trail, adding the county planned to seek an Indiana Next Level trails grant to help pay for the project to convert nearly 6 miles of the line abandoned by the Indiana Rail Road into a public trail. Commissioners also withdrew a request to fund the project entirely from ARP funds.
Councilman R. Todd Thacker said he supports funding the purchase of the easement at $250,000, plus $140,000 for removal of railroad ties. However, he sought a much closer look at estimated future costs for construction.
“We are addressing the opportunity that we have with Indiana Rail Road at this time to acquire the easement,” Thacker said.
He added that once design of the trail is completed, “I plan to hold the commissioners accountable to what they are bringing to us and what we will get out of it.”
Thacker moved to amend the commissioners request from the $1.3 million down to $390,000. That amendment also passed 6-1, with Wilson in opposition.
However, Wilson then moved to table a vote on that funding, saying she wants a written agreement in which the county is held harmless to potential lawsuits. Her motion included a special meeting of the council at 5 p.m. on May 31 to vote on the funding.
Wilson referred to Bob Effner, attorney for the council, who suggested the county also obtain a warranty to the title or easement as part of an agreement for purchase.
Councilman Travis Norris seconded her motion to table. That vote then fell along party lines in a 4-3 vote. All four Republicans — Wilson, Norris, Councilman David Thompson and Council President Aaron Loudermilk — voted to table. Democrat Council members Thacker, Marie Theisz and Vicki Weger voted not to table.
Before the vote, Wilson said there is one federal lawsuit pending with landowners. Additionally, she said, other landowners may file a new lawsuit to obtain railroad property. Wilson voiced concern the county could be held liable for issues raised in lawsuits. Wilson said the county faces inflation and should be watching other costs, calling the trail “a frivolous expense right now.”
She also argued the project would raise taxes and compared the request with a vote in which taxpayers struck down a $261 million school funding referendum.
Councilwoman Theisz said there’s little, if any, comparison.
“This will not raise taxes specifically,” as the county already has an EDIT fund, Theisz said, while the school corporation was seeking permission to raise a tax.
Terry Modesitt, whose law firm represents commissioners, told the council that despite federal lawsuits, the Surface Transportation Board (STB) of the United States, which is a federal, bipartisan and independent adjudicatory board, approved the measure to allow the right-of-way to be used for a trail.
“Federal always preempts state law. In this case, the Surface Transportation Board preempts federal and state,” said Modesitt, who is also the county prosecutor. According to the Surface Transportation Board’s ruling, Modesitt said, if no agreement is reached with the county by June 9, “Indiana Rail Road may fully abandoned the line subject to any outstanding conditions.”
“So, it basically it goes to [Indiana Rail Road] to decide what they are going to do,” Modesitt said. “Their attorney has given us information and said these are their options. First, consummate the abandonment and sell the parcels it owns piecemeal and those property owners with reversionary interest in the line obtaining the respective parcels,” he said.
Other options, Modesitt said, are not to abandon the line and retain it as a line of railroad; or “consummate a discontinuance of service which would allow Indiana Rail Road to continue to the property as a railroad but will terminate its obligation to provide service under the line until it determines there is future traffic.”
Lastly, it could “sell the line to a third party as a line of railroad,” Modesitt said.
Modesitt told the council there has been a stipulation that the railroad acquired an easement for railroad purposes and “accordingly no threshold title issues remains with respect to these claims,” Modesitt said.
“So, what their attorney is saying that ... the railroad has already proven they have bought the easement rights, etc., and the only thing left with the property owners would be if the railroad has to pay them additional money or not.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
