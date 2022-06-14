A resolution to require Vigo County to have a balanced budget has been tabled pending a full vote from the Vigo County Council.
With six of seven council members present at Tuesday 's meeting, Councilwoman Brenda Wilson moved to table the resolution, which she introduced last week.
Wilson said Councilwoman Marie Theisz, who was absent, serves on the council's budget committee and should have a vote on the resolution. The council unanimously voted to table, with a vote likely to come in August. The council typically does not meet in July.
In another issue, the council reviewed 11 companies for compliance with real property and personal property tax abatements.
The Council found Midwest Investments LLC/D&D Automation LLC not in substantial compliance with an eight-year real property tax abatement awarded in 2019 to Midwest Investments LLC and for an eight-year personal property tax abatement to D&D Automation Inc. The two companies are one and the same, but under different holdings.
The company was to add $178,000 in new equipment and make $547,000 in property improvements to its business at 1207 E. Dallas Drive. It was to add three new full-time employees with annual payroll of about $120,000, and retain seven full-time and three part-time employees with an annual payroll of $358,000.
Councilman R. Todd Thacker said financial statements did not add up as the company stated it retained 10 employees in one section of its report and 11 in another. Thacker said he just wants the company to explain the difference and a difference in assessed value for the 2019 project.
The company will be sent a letter notifying it of the council's decision, and a hearing will be set before the council.
The reviews brought up issues of compliance with personnel, but also with local labor.
Thacker, who serves as business representative for IBEW Local 725 at least through July, questioned work done on a Saturn Petcare project, arguing the company did not use local labor on both phases of a 2018 project. Additionally Thacker said the project only hired 143 workers instead of its stated 200.
He moved to find the company in non-compliance, seconded by Councilwoman Vicki Weger.
"There are lots of unknowns and (we) just want them to come in and talk to the council," Thacker said, adding the company could be found in compliance after an explanation.
Councilman Aaron Loudermilk pointed out the company stated in its abatement it would need five years to reach its employment goal of 200 and noted the company exceeded its projected real property improvement of $13.8 million, with an actual project of more than $26.2 million.
Thacker's motion died in a 4-2 vote. Councilwoman Wilson then moved to find the company in compliance, with that motion passing in a 4-2 vote, with Thacker and Weger in opposition.
Loudermilk said he understands the position of Thacker and would like the council to consider revising its Responsible Bidder Ordinance. He cited a case in which a company with an abatement did not did not use local contractors.
