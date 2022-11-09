The Vigo County Council on Wednesday took the first step toward a tax abatement for Saturn Petcare Inc. to expand its facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park II.
The council approved an economic revitalization area, including an amended land description, which is the preliminary step required for a tax abatement.
Saturn Petcare Inc. plans to add 50 new full-time jobs with benefits and payroll totaling $4.8 million, or $96,000 per new employee in benefits and salary. Additionally the company would add $42 million in new equipment and expand its plant with a $10 million freezer warehouse. The company would retain 163 workers, and 36 part-time employees with an annual payroll of $13.7 million.
The company is seeking 100% full tax abatement for 10 years on its plant expansion, and 100% full tax abatement for 10 years on its new equipment.
However, Councilman Todd Thacker and Council President Aaron Loudermilk each voiced a need to insert language into a tax abatement that requires the use of local labor and companies for the project.
Richard J. Shagley II, a Terre Haute attorney representing Petcare, said the company has been using Terre Haute-based mechanical contractor Freitag-Weinhardt, Inc. and Terre-based Sycamore Engineering for electrical work. Both companies have done more than $185,000 of work this year, Shagley said.
Both companies would be involved in the expansion project, Shagley said, adding most work would be done locally, with the exception of a specialized sprinkler system of which such work is not offered from local firms.
“In discussions I have had in recent weeks with members of the [labor union] trades and in light of what happened with the SDI [Steel Dynamics Inc.] abatement,” in which Loudermilk said few local firms were involved in a $231 million expansion, “there have been concerns about not having some language potentially in the tax abatement itself outlining “x” number of jobs or work that would be conducted locally,” Loudermilk said.
Additionally, Joe Shackelford, chairman of the Honey Creek Fire Protection board of trustees, voiced concern that a 100% tax abatement would not bring additional revenue to the fire protection district, which would be responsible for providing fire protection to the expanded plant. Shackelford said he thinks that is unfair to taxpayers in the fire protection district.
Council Attorney Robert Effner said he would research if a provision in lieu of taxes could apply to the pet food project. That could be an agreement outside of the tax abatement, or could be incorporated into the tax abatement language, Effner said.
Shagley said 30 to 60 days can mean “a lot of money and cost” to the project, which would require ordering equipment and materials as soon as possible. Because the County Council does not usually meet in December and conducts a reorganizational meeting in January, it could be February before the council could address a tax abatement. Shagley requested the council hold a special meeting in December.
Loudermilk set Dec. 6 at 4 p.m., plus a back up date of Dec. 14 at 4 p.m., depending on when new language for a tax abatement can be finalized, for the council to vote on the tax abatement.
In other business, the council approved $35,000 to keep a pre-trial screener position for Vigo County Community Corrections after state grants were cut; approved $22,000 for the Vigo County Juvenile Court for a mediator; and approved $70,000 from the county drug task force seized asset program to purchase new surveillance equipment; crime scene processing equipment; ballistic shields, binoculars, breaching tools and tablets with printers; and emergency lighting for unmarked vehicles.
The council also voted to eliminate a legal secretary position in the Vigo County Adult Protective Services and add an investigator for $6,000, paid out of the county’s Local Income Tax Public Safety fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.