Vigo County employees, including elected officials, will get a 4 percent across the board salary increase in 2020, following approval Thursday from the Vigo County Council.
While salary raises for employees and merit officers unanimously passed, the council voted 5-2, with Council members Jim Mann and Chris Switzer opposing. Mann told the council he felt uncomfortable voting on his own salary increase. Switzer agreed.
County Council salaries are to increase to $13,856 annually, from $13,323; county commissioners to $58,815 annually from $56,552; the county surveyor, recorder, treasurer, clerk, auditor and assessor each will go to $54,893 annually in 2020, up from $52,781. The county coroner will increase to $24,398 annually from $23,459.
The county sheriff’s salary in 2020 is $157,788, which is set by the state, not by the County Council. The sheriff’s 2019 salary is $153,814.
Pay for part-time employees, approved by the council, is $12 per hour for part-time employees and $13.25 per hour for part-time correctional and detention officers for the county jail and juvenile center and 911 dispatchers; and part-time building maintenance plumbers and electricians at $26.20 per hour.
The council voted to approve the 2020 budget at more than $67.6 million, of which more than $36.2 million is from property taxes. Prior to the budget vote, the council in a 4-3 vote, voted to move $69,268 slated for an employee that does not yet have a designated job classification in the county auditor’s office into the council’s payroll adjustment account, which is controlled by the council.
The action was done to allow the council a review of the potential new position and classification in 2020. The proposed position is for financial auditing of grants that fund positions and departments in the county, said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.
The council, in its budget, approved six new court positions — three adult probation and three screening officers, of which two positions are funded from grant money.
Vigo County’s 2020 budget now goes to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for final approval.
In other business, the council unanimously gave preliminary approval to an 8-year real property tax to Midwest Investments LLC and 8-year personal property tax to D&D Automation Inc.
The two companies are one in the same, but under different holdings, said Jeff Lind, attorney representing the company.
“There are two entities but the same business. The same [owners], David Decker and his brother, own the real estate under Midwest Investments LLC and own and run the business, D&D Automation,” Lind said.
The company seeks to add $178,000 in new equipment and $547,000 in property improvements to its business at 1207 E. Dallas Drive.
D&D Automation, since 1989, provides services such as in house tooling design and work cell automation, CNC Milling, CNC Lathe Machining, Jig & Fixture Tooling, Three Dimensional Proto-Type Machining, small scale welding and fabrication applications, according to the company’s website.
David Decker, president of the company, said the improvements are based on the company being able to provide it services internationally.
“The suppliers we have are looking for folks who can operate international. That is one of the requirements and if we cannot get this accomplished, we are not going to be able to do this,” Decker said.
Lind said a local industry D&D Automation is in negotiations with has plants across the globe. “In order to get the local job, you have to be approved to supply that company at all of its locations, wherever it is located internationally,” Lind said.
The company would add three new full-time employees with annual payroll of about $120,000, and will retain seven full-time and three part-time employees with an annual payroll of $358,000.
The company would have about $51,426 taxes abated over the 8-year span, but would still pay $39,190 in taxes phased in during the abatement.
The County Council is to vote on final approval of the abatements at its Nov. 12 meeting.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.