Vigo County’s first project approved for federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be for county road drainage projects.
The Vigo County Council unanimously approved $2,104,000 for 19 culvert and drainage projects. County commissioners sought the funding in February 2022, but the council at that time sought a broader plan for use of the ARPA funds.
Larry Robbins, county engineer/highway director, said he hopes to have bids for the work in late June with construction starting in July. Robbins said all of the drainage work will be completed by the end of this year.
Councilman Aaron Loudermilk moved to approve the funding.
“You are a big spender today,” quipped Council President R. Todd Thacker.
Councilwoman Marie Theisz then seconded the motion.
In other business, the Council approved $122,500 to demolish a county-owned building at 2403 Prairieton Road. The dilapidated structure is a former International Paper shipping/warehouse building.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said demolition work will start the week of May 29.
The demolition will be funded from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) fund. Also from that fund, the council approved $121,000 for the Vigo County Parks Department for playground improvements at Markle Mill Park.
Of the that funding, $105,000 is for playground equipment, a parking area, covered picnic tables and lighting at the park. Also, $16,000 of the approved funds is for a grant match to remove the dam.
The county has received $109,500 federal funds through the National Fish Passage Program to remove the dam and hopes to obtain an $80,000 Lake and River Enhancement grant through the state DNR’s Fish and Wildlife agency.
“We should know about that [$80,000] grant this summer,” said Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
Grossman said removal of the park’s low head dam, along with park improvements, will start in the fall. Part of the work also includes removing trees planted for a Sept. 11, 2001 memorial, replacing dead or damaged trees with flowers and bushes.
The Council also approved $95,420 to to wash, caulk, and paint walls, doors and window frames at 823 S. 13th St., a building the county uses to store election equipment.
Two new X-ray scanners, one for the Vigo County Government Center, at First and Oak streets, and another for the Vigo County Juvenile Center were approved by the Council at $40,614.
The scanners are for coats, boxes and other items. Separate metal detectors will be the next action, said Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard.
Council President Thacker said “it is my understanding a hand wand will be used” at the annex by county sheriff deputies until a walk-through metal detector can be installed.
The council also approved $98,352 for the highway department to purchase new equipment, from funds generated by the sale of old highway equipment and from insurance settlements from damaged highway vehicles. The highway department will purchase equipment to expand its paint truck capability and obtain equipment to spread brine, used to treat county roads in the winter.
