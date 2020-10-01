Vigo County Council on Thursday approved a 2021 budget of more than $71.03 million, a budget that includes increases for new voting machines, property tax software and a salary increase for employees.

The council trimmed the entire budget down from its initially advertised rate of more than $77.7 million.

“In some instances, this budget was a moving target, as came in with uncertainties and lot of fear of budget projections,” said Council President Mike Morris. “We started at a 90 percent [revenue] collections case scenario,” he said, with intentions of removing the purchase of new voting machines and property tax software.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We did have those crossed out of the budget originally, but when new revenue figures came in, we put them back in,” Morris said.

The biggest portion of the budget is salaries — accounting for about $25.8 million — as Vigo County has 748 employees, of which 581 are full-time employees, according to Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble.

Employees are to receive a 3 percent salary increase in 2021, costing the county about $690,000 including benefits such as social security and Public Employee Retirement Fund.

“We have the pandemic and its effect on the community, but putting money into the pockets of employees will put that money back into the community, into the restaurants and small shops and locally owned business,” said Councilwoman Vicki Weger. “That will help out community. We don’t have any other means to do that.

“We have not seen the end of this by any stretch,” Weger said of the pandemic.

“It has been a unique year. County employees worked hard and they worked,” Morris said, adding the council wanted to help employees with salary increases.

Salaries/budget items

While the council approved funding for the budget, it must still adopt a salary ordinance setting final salary amounts. The council is slated to vote on that at its Nov. 10 meeting.

Under the funding, for the average clerical staff worker or clerk, the annual salary will likely increase to $31,650 in 2021, up from $30,722. The hourly rate would increase to $17.39 an hour in 2021, up from $16.88 an hour, based on a 35-hour work week, or 1,820 hours annually. The part-time hourly rate is proposed to increase to $12.36 an hour from $12 in 2021.

For elected officials, Vigo County Commissioners are proposed to earn $60,580 in 2021, while the county auditor, treasurer, clerk, assessor, surveyor and recorder are each proposed to earn $56,540 in 2021 under the 3 percent increase.

The 2021 base salary for county coroner is proposed at $25,130, but if the coroner is a licensed physician, the rate increases $12,565, for an annual salary of $37,695. If the coroner is a pathologist, and does autopsies at no cost to the county, the position would get additional $25,130, for an annual salary of $50,260, which is double the base rate.

Vigo County Sheriff in 2021 is proposed to earn $162,776, up from $157,789 in 2020. That salary includes a clothing allowance.

In another salary matter, at the recommendation of the Indiana Public Defender Commission, the County Council moved the chief public defender from a part-time position to a full-time position in 2021. The state rate for a full-time position is $156,125 a year in 2021. The part-time position in 2020 was paid at $88,886 a year. While Vigo County pays the full cost of the salary, the state reimburses 40 percent of that cost to the county.

The council also changed longevity terms for county employees in the 2021 budget. An employee now will earn longevity as of Jan. 1 of their second year, instead of Jan. 1 in the fourth year of employment. Longevity pay starts at $100 in the first year of eligibility, reaching a maximum of $5,000 after 25 years.

The rate is different for an emergency dispatcher, starting at $150 in the first year of eligibility, ending at a maximum of $6,250 after 25 years.

Some budget items for 2021 include:

• Funding a new property tax system software update, paying $436,000 in 2021, then an additional $80,000 in 2022 and in 2023.

• Funding new voting equipment at $502,000, plus $96,125 for new e-poll books. Some of that equipment money will come from year-end 2020 equipment accounts, with $338,000 paid in 2021, plus the cost of e-poll books in 2021.

• Funding a work release therapeutic program to help identify people who have dual diagnosis to treat, such as mental health along with drug addiction or substance abuse, at $525,238 in 2021, paid from the county’s Local Income Tax rate for correctional and rehabilitative facilities.

• Funding 27 correctional officers from the general fund, but with LIT public safety reimbursing the county general fund $1.5 million in 2021.

• Approved funding two additional merit deputies, with the assistance of a federal COPS Hiring Program grant, for four years. In 2021, the county will fund 57.21 percent of the cost.

• Add extra help hours for part-time workers for the parks department.

• Add two new 911 dispatchers, at maximum cost of $130,000, with benefits, plus add a 911 deputy director position at $85,700 with benefits.

• Add two social workers at maximum cost of $94,962 including benefits, plus one pre-trial screener at maximum cost of $66,475 with benefits.

The final budgets for General Fund was more than $40.89 million, a 4.47 percent increase over 2020; Park & Recreation at more than $1.36 million; Health at more than $1.83 million; Reassessment at more than $1.03 million; and Cumulative Bridge fund at more than $1.74 million, a more than 114 percent increase over the $811,000 2020 budget.

The Vigo County Council also approved 2021 budgets for the county’s Solid Waste Management Agency; Terre Haute International Airport; as well as for fire protection districts in Honey Creek, Lost Creek, New Goshen, Prairieton, Riley and Sugar Creek townships.

Approved appropriations

Additionally, the council heard from Karrum Nasser, director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management, who sought $528,000, of which $480,000 is for the purchase of highway equipment for use by the county and city to deal with illegal dumping. The rest of the funds are for special events and to cover salary expenses. The council unanimously approved the funds.

The council also:

• Approved $43,301 for repair and maintenance of equipment for the county’s E911 Department. The council also approved $91,591 for new office equipment. Prior to approval, Councilman Chris Switzer questioned if the county anticipated moving the department and if the furniture could be moved.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns said, “We are looking at an off-site location, somewhere in the downtown,” for a new E911 office. “We are looking at how far we can move 911 from the [radio] tower” located next to the current jail, Kearns said.

“There are some strategic things that we have to do first, but I would like to see it done in the next 1 to 1 1/2 years,” Kearns told the council.

• Approved $231,000 for new security/camera system for the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center. Norman Loudermilk, executive director of the center, said the equipment, first installed in 2001, is having breakdowns such as cameras not working and automatic doors not funding. A new camera system would also eliminate blind spots and increase the ability to better monitor juveniles.

• Approved $50,000 for autopsies and $30,000 for transportation for the county coroner’s office.

• Approved $75,000 to fund jail inmates for work release and home detention program to reduce jail population.

• Approved $35,000 into the county prosecutor’s infraction deferral fund to pay for a new police “paddy wagon” transportation vehicle for the Terre Haute Police Department, as well as use by the county when needed.

Lastly, the council gave its final approval for tax abatements for Green Leaf Inc./GL Holding LLC, which designs and manufacturing injection molded nylon and polypropylene liquid handling products. The company plans an expansion of its facility in Fontanet from 45,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet, adding 20 new employees.

The $2.1 million project includes $300,000 in new equipment, plus $1.8 million in expansion of its warehouse.

The company, which would retain 104 jobs, plans to add 20 new jobs over the next five years, with a total additional payroll of $3,536,000.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.