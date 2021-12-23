Election officials from across the state recently attended the Indiana Election Administrators Conference in Indianapolis for the 2022 election cycle.
More than 450 election officials attended the conference Dec. 14 and 15. The gathering educated participants on changes to state and federal election law to prepare them for the upcoming elections. County clerks, voter registration officials and election board members from all 92 Indiana counties attended the meeting.
At the conference, seven officials were honored for their work and dedication serving Hoosiers through elections. Among them were Vigo County Clerk Bradley M. Newman, who was chosen as election administrator of the year.
“Elections are among the most delicate responsibilities in our government,” Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said in a news release.
“The process does not work without people who are willing to serve our state and their communities,” Sullivan said. “As Indiana’s chief elections officer, I am honored to recognize the work of these dedicated individuals and all the thousands of people who serve our state to make our elections free, fair and accessible.”
