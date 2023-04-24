As a third early vote center opens Tuesday for the municipal primary election, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says he thinks voter turnout is low
"We are seeing numbers that are very small, low," Newman said Monday. "It is worrisome to me because I run the elections, but it should be worrisome to the people of Terre Haute. We have a municipal election going on and we have had 2.2% of voters come out for the primary election.
"I understand it is just a primary, but I would think with as much passion that has fueled in all these elections we would see better numbers. I am reaching out to the citizens, especially those effected by this election, to have their voices heard. Go to the ballot box," Newman said.
"Obviously there has been a lot of passion between the (Democratic candidates) (Brandon) Sakbun and (Pat) Goodwin race. That has been fueled by some social media," the county clerk said.
"I implore (registered voters) to come out and vote, especially in the primary, because this decides who runs in the general election against Mayor (Duke) Bennett," Newman said.
Bennett is unopposed in the Republican primary.
"This community is a bellwether county and (voters) are very accurate and very good at what they do when it comes to elections, and we are not seeing the numbers," the clerk said.
Vigo County's bellwether status generally pertains to its record of favoring the eventual winning presidential candidate in general elections. Vigo County has correctly predicted the presidential winner in all but three elections since 1888.
However, Terre Haute historically has had low voter turnout in municipal primary elections. The 2019 primary had 4,857 ballots cast; the 2015 primary had 4,416 ballots cast; and the 2011 primary had 5,848 ballots cast.
"Four years ago, only less than 5,000 people voted in the primary," Goodwin said Monday. "There is a history of a poor voter turnout for a city primary, as there are so few names on the ballot.
"We are doing everything we can from my campaign standpoint to get people to go vote, constantly reminding them to vote and telling them were the vote centers are and when they are open. "We are trying to get people there, but this is not that far out of the ordinary unfortunately," Goodwin said.
"It is hard to predict who will early vote versus election day, but that percentage of early voting keeps going up year after year, generally speaking. There is still another week of early voting left and another vote center (at Indiana State University) opens, so it is really hard to say if we are on track, above or below the last city primary," Goodwin said.
In the primary election in 2019, Democrats cast 3,190 votes among three candidates for mayor — Karrum Nasser, David Conder and Robert Hamilton.
Republicans cast 825 ballots for incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, who was running unopposed, bringing the total ballots cast for mayor to 4,015.
Goodwin ran as an independent in that election cycle and was not on a primary election ballot.
The 2019 primary election did not have a referendum question.
The November election had a casino referendum question asking voters whether Indiana should allow inland casino gambling in Vigo County, which likely attracted more voters. For the November general election, there were 24,100 ballots cast, or 34% of the 70,640 registered voters.
Total ballots cast in the 2019 primary election were 4,857, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's election Division. In that primary, 38,487 people were registered to vote.
In this year's May 2 primary election, 39,152 people are registered to vote.
As of April 22, 1,282 ballots have been cast. That includes 276 mail-in ballots and 1,006 absentee ballots cast at early vote centers. Of the ballots cast, 1,002 are Democrat ballots and 280 are Republican ballots, according to the Vigo County Clerk's office.
Early voting started April 4 at the Haute City Center mall and at the Vigo County Annex. A third vote center opens Tuesday (April 25) at Indiana State University at 500 Chestnut St.
"As a candidate I take a lot of responsibility on my shoulders and really have to do a better job of being more encouraging and more positive and help those get to the polls," Sakbun said Monday.
"At the end of the day with so many first-time candidates as well as some recycled candidates, it is on us to get the message out there...," he said.
Sakbun said with ISU's vote center opening this week, he thinks voting numbers will increase.
"We've got to look at the ISU voting center and really take some eyes on that, as GenZ (Generation Z) and Millennials are flipping entire parties in power in other states," Sakbun said. "We've really got to hunt the good stuff and say there are good opportunities for these numbers to change," he said.
On election day, seven more vote centers will open. Those include The Meadows Shopping Center, IBEW Local No. 725, National Guard Armory, the Vigo County Public Library, CASY Booker T. Washington Center and West Vigo Schools Public Safety Building.
