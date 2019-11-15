Vigo County certifies results of '19 general election

The Vigo County Election Board on Friday certified the results of the 2019 Terre Haute municipal election.
Of the 28 ballots reviewed at Friday's meeting — 23 provisional ballots, four signature reviews and one military ballot — 16 were approved and 12 were denied.
Vigo Clerk Brad Newman said the additional votes do not change the outcome of any races, nor do they bring any race within a 1% margin that would require a recount.
Overall, Newman said, the election board is pleased with turnout and the relatively low number of provisional ballots cast.
"The numbers we saw this year were incredible," Newman said. "From the last mayoral election, just in the city, we improved voter turnout 26%."
A big driver for that turnout was early voting, Newman said. More than half of those who voted in the municipal election voted early.
"The trend is going toward early voting. It's easier and more accommodating to people's schedules," Newman said.
It also didn't hurt to have a pair of referendums on the ballot, Newman said of two countywide referendums: one on whether Vigo County should have a casino and the other on a property tax increase to supply additional operating funds for the Vigo County School Corp.
"Having the referendum questions I think obviously drove people out to the polls," Newman said. "More than 24,000 votes is a fantastic turnout for this type of election. I applaud the people of Vigo County.
"I also applaud a lot of people working behind the scenes in voter registration, absentee voting and the groups getting people registered. To only have [23] provisionals in an election with 24,000 votes cast is unheard of. That's amazing."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.