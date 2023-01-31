A new program is being established in Vigo County that will teach high school students about entrepreneurship and opportunities within their own community.
Called CEO, which stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, it is a national program created by Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship based in Effingham, Ill. The program operates in 62 communities across the country, including Sullivan County.
The program would promote student, workforce and economic development, said Steve Metheny, who chairs the Vigo County IN CEO board. The goal is to launch in August with about 20 students; the program would be open to juniors and seniors attending North, South and West Vigo high schools.
Through CEO, “We are equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to be the next wave of entrepreneurs and business leaders in our community,” Metheny said.
It provides hands-on business experience and connects students with local businesses and area leaders.
The program is 100% funded by individuals, non-profits and businesses — schools and students do not pay. Also, it is not part of the Vigo County School Corp., although the two would collaborate and VCSC administrators serve on the chapter board.
In early 2022, a local group researched the program and agreed it was something that could benefit the local community, Metheny said. A steering group raised the $35,000 fee necessary to start a chapter, with funds provided by businesses and organizations.
The $35,000 went to the Midland Institute, which has supported Vigo County in its startup efforts, including sample documents, training and materials.
By immersing students in, and introducing them to, local businesses and entrepreneurs, the hope is they will view Vigo County as a great community full of opportunity, Metheny said.
“There are ample opportunities for them to have a wonderful career here,” he said. Also, if they start businesses here, that creates new jobs and adds to the tax base.
“We realize not every student is going to go through the program and become a lifelong entrepreneur, but we know the soft skills and the business knowledge that we emphasize will benefit them in any career,” Metheny said.
Sullivan County has had a CEO program for two years now, said Katy Booker, the facilitator who also is a business teacher at Sullivan Middle School. It had seven students last year and started with eight this year, although this semester it is down to five.
“I think it’s a fantastic program that is providing the real skills that students need these days, like being able to talk to somebody face to face,” she said. “I think that is a huge task for high school students anymore because they are so used to talking on a phone.”
With CEO, “They are out in the world, not a classroom, and they are shaking hands, they are figuring out problems on their own … they are learning responsibilities,” Booker said. Students work on a class business the first semester and focus on individual businesses the second semester. One student is developing plans to have an automotive shop.
“It’s a fabulous thing for a community to have. It’s promoting students to come up with business ideas for their community and hopefully keeping them here long term,” Booker said.
The Vigo County IN CEO program would take place from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day school is in session, but they won’t meet at school and no textbooks are involved, Metheny said. Students will visit area businesses, learn from guest speakers, write business plans and create a business.
As to how participants will be chosen, a subcommittee is finalizing criteria and in the next month or two, Vigo County CEO will spread the word about the program in high schools. The goal is to have participants in place by the end of the school year.
A blind application process will be used in which those selecting CEO students won’t know students’ names or schools. “We want this to be strictly based on student desire and interest and a lot less on what their resume looks like,” Metheny said.
Other aspects of the program:
• Students would receive two high school credits for the year-long program and efforts are underway to make it a college dual credit program.
• A paid, part-time facilitator will oversee the program.
• Each student is paired with a CEO mentor.
One of the Vigo County investors is Earl Elliott, a CPA with Sackrider and Co.
“It’s a well established, disciplined program that provided a lot of guidance as to how to run it. Their proven outcomes are additional small businesses in your community and retention of additional high school students that the community might not retain otherwise,” Elliott said.
The program continues to seek business investors, or partners, to contribute $1,000 per year for three years. The goal is to have $150,000 committed, which would fully fund the program for the first three years, Metheny said. Funds would be used to pay the part-time facilitator and other program costs.
The CEO chapter has raised more than half of those funds, Metheny said.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation serves as the Vigo County chapter’s fiscal sponsor, “essentially meaning we fall under their umbrella for tax-exempt status,” Metheny said.
In seeking investors, Metheny explains that the CEO program will teach students how to build a business from the ground up. They will learn about the importance of work ethic. They will gain business knowledge in marketing, accounting, finance, human resources and other areas.
“Whether they ultimately decide to start their own business or join an existing business, they will be equipped to add tremendous value in whatever role they decide to pursue,” he said. The CEO program is funded 100% by individuals and businesses, and without financial support, “This program cannot happen.”
For more information, go to www.vigocountyinceo.com/ or www.facebook.com/vigocountyinceo.
