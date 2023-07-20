Vigo County CASA continues to roll along with its WE-CAN-A-Thon.
The goal is to collect 300,000 aluminum cans, which would equate to a roughly $5,000 donation to the program.
The money will assist CASA's Back-To-School program, its Whoville Christmas, and will help meet the immediate needs of the children CASA serves throughout the year.
Vigo County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) says if everyone in Vigo County — about 105,000 people — contributed just three cans, it would meet its goal.
At the recent Vigo County Fair, CASA received thousands of cans, and they are still coming in. As of Thursday morning, CASA had received nearly 17,500 cans.
In an update, CASA said the public can now take cans directly to Sugar Creek Scrap at 1201 National Ave, West Terre Haute, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For those that can't make it during those business hours, Sugar Creek Scrap also will have a 24-hour donation drop spot in front, too.
CASA is excited about the partnership, Glenna Cheesman of CASA said in a news release. "We will be able to provide a monthly update of the cans collected and the progress as we move forward toward the year-end goal."
Cheesman said cans have kept coming in since the the fair. For instance, staff at the Vigo County Annex have now donated over 1,000 cans.
CASA is now in the process of gathering its WE-CAN-A-thon signs to start distributing to businesses and agencies. If anyone wants to collect at their site and wants signage, they can call 812-231-5658.
Vigo County CASA posts regular updates on the collection effort on its Facebook page.
Vigo County CASA is made up of specially trained volunteers who advocate for children in the juvenile court system. The program was started in Vigo County in 1985 and has recruited and trained over 200 dedicated volunteers in and around the Wabash Valley.
CASA's mission is to speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
