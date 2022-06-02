Vigo County CASA seeks show donations

Vigo County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will be accepting new shoe donations of all sizes June 13 through July 14 to help children who are in need of shoes for school this fall.
Donations may be dropped off at the County Annex CASA offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The organization is looking for businesses that would like to be a drop location.
Watch social media accounts for community event drop-off locations.
Contact the CASA offices for more information in assisting with the shoe drive, or to be a drop site call 812-231-5658.
