Five candidates for Vigo County Commissioner and positions on the County Council shared their vision for the area to an audience of more than 50 voters Tuesday night at the Vigo County Public Library.
Attending were District 1 County Commissioner candidates Brendan Kearns and Mark Clinkenbeard, District 3 Council candidates Vicki Weger and Ryan Cummins, and District 4 Council candidate Carlene Grant-Sakbun.
WTHI-TV 10 news anchor Rondrell Moore served as moderator.
The paucity of candidates was due to a competing Homeowners Association event in Riley, but Clinkenbrand, who organized that rally, said he chose instead to attend the library session because he was eager to speak to citizens who wouldn’t necessarily vote for him.
During opening statements, Kearns noted that in seeking for diversity, he had appointed a number of women to different boards, while Clinkenbeard suggested that his experience working in construction qualified him for the job.
Weger listed some of the jobs on her diverse resume, including singing at the Grand Ole Opry with her country-music star father and reporting for NBC News.
Cummins said when he left Terre Haute at age 18, he didn’t foresee returning, but during a stint in Japan he decided to, and spoke about his time on the Terre Haute City Council. Grant-Sakbun, who owns her own business downtown, vowed that she would focus on jobs, public safety and infrastructure.
Responding to a question of how the county should use its American Rescue Plan Act funding — $20 million from the federal government — Weger noted that the decision did not have to be made until 2024, so the county shouldn’t be hasty in saying how it would spend the money in case a crises arises.
Cummins said that a large chunk should go to reducing property taxes. Kearns responded by saying the funding couldn’t be used to reduce taxes and instead suggested providing transportation for outlying areas.
Clinkbeard touted economic development, particularly a sports complex on the county’s east side. Grant-Sakbun said she needed to do more research into the issue.
When asked, Goldilocks-like, if county taxes were too high, too low or just right, both Clinkenbeard and Cummins quickly responded that they were too high.
Weger noted that business owners bringing their companies to town have told her that it’s cheap to live here.
Kearns — who frequently expressed exasperation that candidates were only given one minute to answer nuanced questions — said that he had helped bring a $600,000 firetruck to an area that badly needed it, and asked if that was worth a $10 bump for a year for county taxpayers.
In a discussion on homelessness in the area, Kearns spoke with pride of his long commitment to the issue, recalling how he would drive around on abjectly cold nights in search of homeless to place in a shelter. Weger and Grant-Sakbun — like Kearns, Democratic candidates — praised Kearns for his dedication to helping the homeless.
When asked what they would prioritize if elected, Weger answered that she would raise pay rates for county employees, noting that higher wages helps to attract businesses. Cummins repeatedly emphasized lowering taxes. Clinkenbrand hoped to tackle the area’s inadequate workforce and increase affordable housing. Kearns agreed on the need for more affordable housing. Grant-Sakbun touted jobs and public safety.
During closing statements, Clinkenbeard paid tribute to his wife Dawn, whom he met in 1983 when they both worked at Wendy’s. Kearns, opining that some candidates run unopposed in elections, paid tribute to Clinkenbeard, declaring, “We need good people to seek office.”
Among those taking in the candidates’ comments were Terre Haute City Councilpersons Curtis Debaun and Tammy Boland, as well as Mayor Duke Bennett. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Terre Haute branch of the NAACP, the Vigo County Public Library and the Tribune-Star.
