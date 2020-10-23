Vigo County Commissioners today, citing concerns of continued drought conditions, extended a countywide burn ban until noon Oct. 30.
The burn ban prohibits the burning of any kind, using conventional fuel such as wood or other combustible matter. The ban prohibits the burning of debris, such as timber and vegetation, including construction debris.
Charcoal from permitted grills is not to be removed from the grills until the charcoal had been thoroughly extinguished after cooking.
The ban also prohibits campfires and recreational fires unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter and 10 inches high or higher.
