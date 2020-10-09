Vigo County Commissioners today extended a countywide burn ban until Oct. 16, said Dorene Hojnicki, director of the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency.
The burn ban prohibits the burning of debris, such as timber and vegetation, including construction debris. Open burning of any kind using fuel such as wood or other combustible matter is also prohibited. Charcoal from grills is permitted, but charcoal must be thoroughly extinguished after cooking.
It also bans campfires and recreational fires unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter and 10 inches high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.