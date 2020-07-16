Vigo County buildings will remain closed to the public except by appointment, Vigo County Board of Commissioners said Thursday.
“With respect to the governor’s extension of the Public Health Emergency orders, and by guidance of the Vigo County Health Department, the commissioners are extending our ‘open for business by appointment’ program until further notice,” commissioners said in a news release.
“We continue to have Vigo County government buildings closed to the public, with exceptions. Appointments can be made to conduct business.
“Employees, contractors, vendors and visitors (by appointment only) must wear face coverings in all indoor public areas of Vigo County buildings unless under the age of 2 or when an existing underlying health condition prohibits the wearing of a face covering,” the release stated.
